Watch now: Illinois athletes ready to open for business under new NCAA rules

CHAMPAIGN — While non-revenue college athletes will also get a slice of the endorsement pie under the new name, image, likeness rules, the reality is that the college athletes who stand to benefit the most are those who compete in revenue sports like football and men's basketball.

Except for outliers like junior Illinois gymnast Dylan Kolak, who has nearly 500,000 TikTok followers and could use his social media fame for significant financial gain, the most lucrative athletes are poised to be football and men's basketball players.

Trent Frazier, a fan-favorite and fifth-year guard on the Illinois men's basketball team, joked about being a "business man" Tuesday.

Thursday, he'll be open for business.

"As far as tangibles, I've been working for two weeks now, obviously hearing that the bill was going to be signed before July," Frazier said. "I've been working on deals and having ideas with gaming and streaming live (for profit). I've been creating my own brand with shirts, jackets, hoodies and a bunch of stuff that I've had in the works that I'll have ready July 1. I'm super excited to put that out there and to see the Illini fans, the Illini community support me."

Frazier also noted that he has a strong fan base back in his home state of Florida, which is an advantage Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood pointed out as well.

Underwood even took it a step further, noting that sophomore point guard Andre Curbelo, who has emerged as one of the most dazzling playmakers in the nation, hails from another country and speaks another language besides English.

"I think one of the great things about this is hometowns. I think there's some interest always from hometown favorites or in (Curbelo's) case Puerto Rico," Underwood said. "Being able to do things in Spanish will be something that is another opportunity for these guys to use their image and likeness."

Frazier added that the NIL law will help him provide for his family.

Perhaps no other athlete at Illinois appreciates that opportunity more than football player Vederian Lowe. The fifth-year offensive lineman is married with two sons and is also taking care of his younger brother.

"I have a family already at 22, so (NIL legislation) means a lot and it would help me a lot with the things I have going on in my life and the things I'm dealing with at home," Lowe said. "Just trying to put my family in the best position possible because I want to take over that role of being a provider for my kids and my wife and my brother as well."

When asked how he could potentially profit off of NIL, Lowe said he was still trying to figure out "the best way to approach this."

Dos and Don'ts Illinois can "(Share) photos through the Opendorse app of games, practices and other (Department of Intercollegiate Athletics)-sanctioned events"

"Advise and educate all student-athletes on brand-building"

Promote good practices on social media and amplify student-athletes’ personal brands" Illinois can't "Share media of a student-athlete and share them for use in an endorsement"

"Broker or solicit endorsements on behalf of the student-athlete"

"Promote specific student-athletes to specific brands"

The international problem

Arguably the most significant detail listed under the website's "compliance and regulations" section is that the majority of international students may not be able to take part in NIL legislation.

"International student-athletes (are) still a big question mark," Illinois senior associate director of athletics Dr. Brian Russell said. "When you think about our international student population, most of them are here on F-1 student visas. That means they are here to be a student, and if they earn income and if they jeopardize that F-1 status, they have a problem. International student-athletes, we are advising that they don't do a thing until they talk to our International Students and Scholar Services office."

Cashing in

Despite some of the stipulations and unknowns, former Illinois men's basketball Stephen Bardo, who was a member of the famed "Flyin' Illini," views Illinois' new NIL law as a win for college athletes in his home state.

He joked about trying to find some extra eligibility so that he could return to the hardwood and get in on the action, too. Bardo is now a college basketball analyst, and after watching former Illini point guard and Chicago native Ayo Dosunmu rise to national stardom throughout his three years at Illinois, he is confident that Dosunmu would have been paid handsomely because of his NIL.

Dosunmu, who declared for the 2021 NBA Draft in April, is projected as a late first-round pick.

"(About) $200-250,000 per year, at the minimum," Bardo said of Dosunmu's potential NIL salary. "Because the thing is, if you're a big athlete within the University of Illinois Fighting Illini system and family, you're going to be six figures. But Ayo was national. He was exciting, he was unique, he's got a unique look (with his hair), he's a got a unique name and his brand was so strong that I that would have been making a quarter of a million per year, easily."

From a larger perspective, Bardo believes NIL legislation is another chink in the NCAA's armor.

On June 21, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously 9-0 against the NCAA and its restrictions on education-based benefits and expenses for student-athletes, further opening the door for student-athlete compensation.

Will student-athletes some day be directly paid for competing, even beyond their NIL? Bardo wouldn't be surprised given the Supreme Court's recent ruling.

"I think the NCAA as an institution is in trouble," Bardo said. "I think they've leaned on inequity for far too long and it's coming back to bite them in the (expletive) and it should. Because when you kick the can down the road and the people that you are charged to serve — you're not serving them, you're serving yourself — now the chickens come home to roost. Now people are scrambling, but that's because people put their head in the sand.

"This is a day of reckoning like the rest of the country is going through, and I'm here for it. I'm here for all of it."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0