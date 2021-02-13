Watch now: Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu shares the moment he flipped the switch against Nebraska

"It was a game that I had been concerned about for a long time when it was set. We thought we were playing Michigan on the schedule and we thought we were going to get two top-six teams playing," Underwood said.

"Then all of a sudden, it's not Michigan and it's a team who is really struggling. Then all of a sudden it becomes that trap game. Our shoot around was horrible today and I thought our effort was OK but our mental focus and tenacity wasn't there."

Dosunmu could see himself in the Nebraska players that were trying desperately to knock off one of the best teams in the Big Ten.

"As a No. 6 team in the country, you're going to get every team's best shot and I remember as a freshman, we were on that end and we were hunting teams like Michigan State and Maryland," Dosunmu said. "Those are the games you get extra adrenaline for. They had it tonight but the good thing was that we got the win, that's what's best.

"When I played those high ranked teams, I wanted to go out there and kill and go out there and hurt their season, hurt their life. That's just the competitive nature in me. I knew Nebraska had the same feeling and I could hear them talk on the court.