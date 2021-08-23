Watch now: Illinois' Bret Bielema names Brandon Peters QB1; speaks on Big Ten COVID-19 rules

CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Peters' status was obvious throughout Illinois' entire fall camp, and first-year Illini coach Bret Bielema finally made it official Monday. Peters, who began his career at Michigan and is now entering his third season in Champaign, was named the team's starter ahead of Saturday's season opener at home against Nebraska.

"Brandon Peters will be our QB1 for sure, coming under center that first snap and do a lot of good things hopefully with that group," Bielema said.

Bielema added that he will not release a full depth chart prior to his debut, preferring to keep as much information in house as he can. But considering how highly he and the rest of his staff had previously spoken about Peters, it is no surprise that the 6-foot-5, 230-pound quarterback will be counted on to guide Illinois' offense.

Peters, a sixth-year senior, has completed 191 of 355 passes for 2,313 yards with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 games over the last two years with the Illini. He's also recorded 98 carries for 349 yards and four scores.

Bielema and offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said they've both seen Peters improve as a player since they were hired in December. However, perhaps one of the biggest changes they've witnessed, as Peters prepares for his final college season, is his willingness to be more vocal.

Recommended for you…

"I'd love to have BP for three years (instead of one), but I sat down the first day with him and I said, 'Listen, my job is to help you have the best year of your career. That's it,'" Petersen said. "And I said, 'If you listen to me and listen to Coach B, we can accomplish that and you can go out and have the best year of your career.'

"He's working his tail off every day to do that, not only physically (and) mentally, but also what we're talking about from a leadership standpoint and commanding the huddle out there."

Bielema believes Peters has all of the physical tools to be a formidable quarterback. The next step is helping him become more accurate and consistent. Last season, Peters completed 39 of 80 passes (48.8%) for an Illinois offense that ranked last in the conference in passing yards.

Saturday will be a chance for Peters and Bielema to showcase a new-look offense that they hope will be much more productive through the air than in years past.

"(Peters) has a pretty special arm," Bielema said. "I've been in the NFL for (the last) three years, and I would say he has that type of caliber arm. Just as far as a 10-yard out route to a 60-yard post (route), he has all of the throws. It's just whether or not he can make them to the right person, at the right time, in the right situation."

Big Ten COVID-19 rules

Peters missed three of Illinois' eight games last year due to COVID-19 protocols, but he and the majority his teammates have given themselves a strong chance to play every game this season.

Bielema said Monday that all but three of his players are fully vaccinated, which he considers to be a plus in light of the Big Ten's updated COVID-19 polices for the 2021-22 sports season.

The conference announced Monday that unlike last season, there will be no rescheduling of games due to COVID-19. If a team can not compete because of coronavirus issues, it must forfeit that game and accept a loss while the other team will be awarded a win. If both teams are unable to play because of COVID-19 problems, then that game will be ruled a no contest for both programs.

The FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine for anyone in the U.S. age 16 or older Monday.

"The three players that aren't vaccinated, they'll actually do all meetings and anything done in the building (remotely)," said Bielema, who noted that the unvaccinated players are not first- or second-stringers. "Our players and coaches will be connected through Zoom to them, but other than that we're just kind of going through our business (with) university protocol and making it happen from there."

Classes began Monday at Illinois, and with thousands of students returning to Champaign-Urbana, Bielema said he's reminded his players to make wise decisions when they're away from the team, regardless of their vaccination status.

"We had a mock game on Friday and kind of shared with them, obviously you're going to be entering into dormitories, into apartment buildings, you're going to be around people that maybe don't have the same level of commitment to a group of people that other people on campus might have," Bielema said. " ... I think we've been trying to sell that to our guys, and I think that's why we've seen so many of our guys get vaccinated. Obviously they're trying to protect themselves, but they're trying to protect their teammates. And also if they're not out there, and they're a starter and they can't be out there, that's 10 guys you've let down on the field and also an entire sideline."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0