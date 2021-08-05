Watch now: Illinois coach Bret Bielema allows assistants, players to take lead in fall camp

CHAMPAIGN — First-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema stood on the sideline Thursday at Memorial Stadium and watched intently as offensive line coach Bart Miller broke down a drill involving senior center Doug Kramer and several other of the team's largest men.

Bielema didn't say a word to Miller, allowing him to teach, critique and correct. He then closed his practice notes and turned his attention to another position group on Day 4 of the Illini's fall camp.

"I took this from coach (Hayden) Fry a long time ago, 'As the head coach, never ignore something you know and never pretend to coach something you don't,'" said Bielema, who played and coached under Fry at Iowa. "I hired these coaches to be great coaches at their positions. They're good at what they do. I don't want to interfere, especially in front of players. We'll take time to watch practice in the evening or a drill or a certain phase of practice that I want to address, but that's usually in closed settings."

Of course, when Illinois' season begins at home against Nebraska on Aug. 28, Bielema fully understands that his name will be attached to whatever occurs from that point forward. However, he believes his players can't maximize their potential if he is the only voice they ever hear.

So, he delegates and observes, usually opting to be an overseer rather than a dictator. In fact, instead of barking out orders Thursday, Bielema actually took a moment to greet the sons of linebackers coach Andy Buh, who tagged along for practice.

"We talk about family all of the time, and Coach Buh's two young boys were in the crowd (Thursday), Luke and Logan, and they were watching their dad," Bielema said. "They were locked in, and I just went over (to them). They both started tackle football (recently), so I just walked over and asked them how practice was going, and to me that's a relief."

Bielema said he's developing a similar hands-off approach when it comes to some of his players. Throughout spring ball and now in fall camp, he's relayed several messages to them and one is the importance of staying upright on the field in order to prevent injuries. They've heard him drive home that point over and over, but throughout his eight-month stint, his need to repeat himself has decreased.

The players are now beating him to the punch.

"The game of football is played on our feet," Bielema said. "I told our guys after practice No. 2 — in the evening a lot of times I'll bring out things I heard or saw in practice — and when we were in the middle of a drill there was a bunch of guys who had fallen on the ground, and I heard one of our veteran players make reference to 'Stay up, the game of football is played on our feet, not on the ground.' I've said that a bunch, and when your players start regurgitating (that message) it means much more when it comes from them than it does for me."

Sidelined sophomore

Despite Bielema's emphasis on remaining upright on the field, offensive lineman Jordyn Slaughter still sustained a significant lower leg injury during Wednesday's practice. The 6-5, 320-pound sophomore shared the news Thursday morning via Twitter.

"(Wednesday), during practice I broke my (left) ankle and had to get surgery," Slaughter wrote. "I still don't understand God's intentions for my life other than this period of trials and tribulations. I won't let this break my love for this game. I'll be back."

Bielema said the injury occurred when Slaughter "got rolled up on from behind."

Last season, Slaughter appeared in five games at Illinois and started one at left guard. Bielema commended him for his improvement throughout the offseason and is disappointed to see it come to an abrupt halt.

"We really stress and preach to our guys about staying up, and this is a great example of why we want to do it. So again, it wasn't a guy that got hit or a guy that fell down, it was a guy that got rolled up on," Bielema said. "Jordyn, I would say from last spring to where we are today had had a really, really good summer. ... Unfortunately the severity of his injury is probably going to keep him out for this season."

Adjusted diet

When Chase and Sydney Brown, twin brothers in the Illini program, were locked down last summer during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, they decided to try something new.

They both chose to not only become vegetarians, but full-blown vegans.

"So we went into quarantine (and) we just had so much time," Sydney Brown said Thursday. "I did a little research myself and I saw the benefits from it, and eventually just taking the jump to go for it because you have all this time and we weren't actually coming back for football. Who knew what the season was going to be like, too, with COVID and all of that? So we just made the leap and we went for it. We tried it out for one year."

Entering this season, the brothers have since loosened up their diets to more easily consume protein. Chase Brown, a running back, is once again eating meat, while Sydney Brown, a safety, has remained a vegetarian but has resumed eating eggs.

Both twins said they simply had to do what's best for their bodies, especially considering the rigors of Big Ten football, and Sydney Brown even joked that he was "a crappy vegan" anyways.

Last season, Chase Brown led Illinois in rushing with 104 carries for 540 yards and three touchdowns. Sydney Brown recorded 36 tackles and the first forced fumble of his college career.

Sydney Brown said he's been working with team nutritionist Jade Brinkoetter to become more knowledgeable about vegetarianism, while also learning more on the gridiron during fall camp.

"There's a bunch of tackling drills that we work on (as defensive backs), and that's really going to help us translate it to the field," Sydney Brown said. "We're put in different situations to react, and it's like a game-like situation (with) stuff you're gonna see on the field. So on game day, it's all gonna translate."

