Watch now: Illinois doesn't put up much resistance as Minnesota rolls to easy win

“That’s not a good way to win a football game," Illinois running back Mike Epstein said. "We need to be better, play error-free football and be fundamentally sound and finish drives. That’s big for us. If we’re down to the 10-yard line and drove the ball all the way down the field, we need to finish that drive and get points on the board."

Sure, Illinois was short-handed for the second straight game. Quarterbacks Brandon Peters (COVID positive), Isaiah Williams (contact tracing) and Matt Robinson (injury) were each out, so was defensive lineman Jamal Woods — in addition to Hobbs and Beason. But Smith has said time over this is his best team, and the team finally had the much-needed depth after a full-scale youth movement.

None of that was apparent against Minnesota and the game was never particularly close. The Golden Gophers punted and fumbled on their first two drives before four straight drives that ended with a touchdown. By midway through the second quarter, Illinois trailed 21-0. The only score in the first half came on a one-yard rushing touchdown by Epstein, who was one of the few bright spots in the game with his 108 yards on the ground, but that was quickly followed by an end-of-the half score by Minnesota for a 21-point lead.