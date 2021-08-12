Watch now: Illinois football hires Taylor West as director of on-campus recruiting

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois added another member to its football program Thursday, announcing the hiring of Taylor West as the director of on-campus recruiting. She will "work with the Illini recruiting and operations staffs as well as handle administrative and scheduling duties for (first-year) head coach Bret Bielema," according to a press release.

West served as the director of on-campus recruiting at Eastern Kentucky earlier this summer. She was also previously a compliance and football recruiting graduate assistant at Missouri State from August 2019 to May 2021, and a recruiting operations intern at Stanford from June 2018 to January 2019.

"A lot of you guys know (Brianna Garland). Bri was our administrative assistant under (former coach Lovie Smith), and she was awesome," Bielema said. "But she informed me early on that she was gonna go to law school, and she's entering law school here when school starts back up, so her time for football was basically gonna be annulled, so we kind of went nationally and put out a national search for someone who's gonna help me administratively, but also I wanted to grow our recruiting (department)."

In addition to Bielema, West will work with the football team's executive director of personnel and recruiting Pat Embleton and director of recruiting Nate McNeal.

West graduated from Iowa, also Bielema's alma mater, in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in sport and recreation management. She went on to earn a master's degree in student affairs in higher education from Missouri State earlier this year.

"I'm extremely honored to work for Coach Bielema and to join the Illinois football program," West said in the release. "I look forward to serving our coaches, student-athletes and the University of Illinois. I-L-L!"

Bielema joked that like him, his players can't make fun of West for her ties to Iowa. But on a more serious note, he believes she will be an asset moving forward, especially since the program can begin directly contacting Class of 2023 prospects Sept. 1.

"She had recruiting experience at Stanford and a couple spots in college football that were smaller (than Illinois), and sometimes those places gotta do things better than anybody else, so that intrigued me," Bielema said. "I actually knew her parents from a long time ago, which is kind of crazy. But that really had little to no effect. She just kind of rose to a different level (in) that pool of candidates, and she's been awesome in the short amount of time she's been here."

