Watch now: Illinois football lands Virginia Tech transfer Alec Bryant

CHAMPAIGN — After wrapping up another day of fall camp last week, first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema said he would possibly "add maybe one to two players on our roster that aren't here yet."

When asked if those players would be true freshmen, walk-ons or transfers, Bielema smiled and told reporters they'd have to "wait and see."

One of those additions may have been revealed Tuesday when Bielema and the Illini received a commitment from 6-foot-3, 240-pound Alec Bryant, who transferred from Virginia Tech. Bryant was a defensive lineman in his one season with the Hokies, but according to Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner, he will be an outside linebacker at Illinois.

"I'm in a different mode!" Bryant tweeted Tuesday. "#Illini LETS WORK !"

Bryant only appeared in Virginia Tech's season finale last year, a 33-15 home win over Virginia.

Prior to college, Bryant was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He was ranked as the No. 47 player in Texas, the No. 17 weak side defensive end in the country and the No. 329 player nationally.

He held scholarship offers from several Power Five programs, including LSU, Oklahoma and, fittingly, Illinois.

Now that Bryant has changed his mind and picked the Illini, it remains to be seen if he'll actually play this season. The deadline to enter the NCAA transfer portal and use the one-time transfer rule with immediate eligibility was July 1, so Bryant would need a waiver from the NCAA to compete this fall.

Illinois wrapped up its eighth day of fall camp Tuesday and will host Nebraska in its season opener Nov. 28.

Scrimmage assessment

The Illini completed the first of two fall camp scrimmages Monday, and super senior Isaiah Gay believes it was a step in the right direction. Gay, who switched from defensive end to outside linebacker in the spring, said he's made considerable progress individually and that the overall team has improved as well.

"I think this scrimmage was better (than the spring scrimmage) from the team aspect of it," Gay said. "The defense is coming along well. Everybody is playing as one, everybody is trusting everybody to do their job and stuff like that, playing off each other. I think it's a better defense overall. We made a big jump in the spring, and we're gonna keep making those jumps."

Gay, like every other player so far during fall camp, didn't give away any specific details about the intrasquad competition or practice in general. Illinois' program has remained tight-lipped about its new schemes with the season on the horizon.

Monday's two-hour scrimmage included officials and a variety of game-like scenarios, according to Bielema, but it was closed to the media. Afterward, Bielema acknowledged that there were some positives and negatives.

Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters shared the same outlook, but again kept most details under wraps.

"Obviously there's things that we need to clean up. You're never perfect, and no play is ever really perfect," Walters said. "So there's definitely things to clean up, but I thought from an execution standpoint it was pretty clean for the first scrimmage of fall camp."

Offensive coordinator Tony Petersen added that one of the overarching lessons he tried to relay in that first scrimmage is the importance of avoiding momentum-swinging mistakes.

The Illini's second and final scrimmage is slated for next Monday.

"We had a lot of good plays, we had some bad plays," Petersen said. "We always talk about eliminating the really bad plays, the ones that cost you football games. And so those are the plays we gotta keep working to cut down, whether it's a turnover by a (running) back or drops by receivers or bad decisions by the quarterback with the football."

'Different opportunities'

When linebacker Calvin Hart Jr., a Florida native, was asked how he wound up at Illinois, he didn't have to think long about his answer.

"Man, I'll tell you what, Coach (Bielema), man, Coach B," Hart said. "I know he loves Florida recruits and I think that's how I ended up here."

Hart won consecutive state titles at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida, in 2016 and 2017, but back then he wasn't thinking about continuing his career with the Illini. In fact, he didn't even have a scholarship offer from them.

Hart ultimately committed to NC State, but after three years with the program, he said he needed a change. Hart appeared in 24 games for the Wolfpack, including 10 games last season in which in recorded 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

"I just think it was different opportunities," Hart said. "It was just a time for me that I felt like that I needed, and when the door opened I took it."

Hart, a 6-1, 230-pound sophomore, joined a linebacker room that is more crowded now than it was in the spring. Jake Hansen, Khalan Tolson and Tarique Barnes all missed spring ball but are participating in fall camp. Hansen initially declared for the 2021 NBA Draft before returning to Champaign for a sixth season, while Tolson and Barnes have worked their way back from season-ending injuries they sustained last year.

"I think that we have a great linebacker room. The competition is bar none," Hart said. "We come in every day, we work hard — pushing each other to be great. So it's more so just a fun environment to be able to compete with them boys."

