Watch now: Illinois' Kofi Cockburn again had decisive moment in a win over Iowa

"I take it personally every night. Whoever my matchup is and whoever my assignment is, I go out there and try to do my job for 40 minutes," Frazier said. "Obviously, my teammates believe in me in guarding the other team’s best player so I try to go out and do my job to the best that I can. I know what I can do on that side of the basketball but there is a bigger goal right now. I just want to help my team win and keep moving forward game by game."

Risks of a Big Ten Tournament

With final plans for the 2021 Big Ten Tournament yet to be finalized and many Big Ten teams facing the rescheduling of COVID-related postponements, the end of the 2021 season will be unpredictable.

"The one thing I figured out is this, (a conference tournament would be) five or six weeks away and that's a long time in our COVID world today," Underwood said. "I try not to get more than a week ahead. I think if we have a conference tournament, there are some challenges to that and I think there are some benefits to that.

"I think right now we have a league that has 10, 11, 12 opportunities to get teams in (to the NCAA tournament). With so many unknowns, in terms of what our schedule will look like, we would be foolish to think that someone's not going to pause (due to COVID protocols) again and kick some more games that have to be made up."