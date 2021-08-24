Watch now: Illinois lands three-star defensive lineman Brian Allen

CHAMPAIGN — During first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema's weekly press conference Monday, he received a verbal commitment from Brian Allen, a defensive lineman who is attending St. Thomas More in Connecticut.

Allen narrowed his decision down to a pair of Big Ten West rivals, Illinois or Iowa, before ultimately choosing the Illini. He also had scholarship offers from a few other Power Five programs, including Purdue and Kansas.

“I chose Illinois because of how the coaches were with me — being 100% honest with me at all times,” Allen told 247Sports' Allen Trieu. “Another (reason) is the family atmosphere there. It really feels like home."

Allen, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 259 pounds, is the Illini's 16th recruit in the Class of 2022. According to 247Sports composite rankings, he is a three-star prospect, the No. 2 player in Connecticut, the No. 117 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 849 prospect nationally.

College coaches can't speak about specific high school recruits until they've officially signed with a college program, but Bielema did speak generally about his staff's early in-state recruiting success.

Allen is originally from Illinois and began his high school career at Marian Central Catholic in Woodstock before heading to the East Coast.

"The first conversations I had with (athletic director Josh Whitman and deputy director of athletics Warren Hood) after I took this job was to capture the state, and they had the idea to contact a half dozen (high school) coaches the very first day when I'm standing in the hotel room in New Jersey," Bielema said. "(We) reached out to several coaches and it hasn't changed since that point."

Captains

Illinois recently announced its six captains for the 2021 season. Cornerback Tony Adams, linebacker Owen Carney Jr., linebacker Jake Hansen, punter Blake Hayes, center Doug Kramer and left tackle Vederian Lowe — who are all super seniors — were selected by their peers.

"Those six guys, since the time I arrived to where we are today, have been absolutely awesome to work with," Bielema said. "On the defensive side of the ball, jumped out right away, Tony Adams is probably one of the first defensive players I met with face-to-face. ... It took him a while to come to a decision, but since he's come back he's just been absolutely awesome not just with obviously his class and his own well-being, but he's been awesome with our underclassmen."

In 2017, Adams became the first true freshman to start at cornerback in an Illini season opener since Vontae Davis in 2006.

Now, he's on the other end of the spectrum with his final college season set to begin Saturday at home against Nebraska.

"I think that first day in Memorial Stadium, I'm getting goosebumps just thinking about it right now, but like with the fans out there it's gonna be special," Adams said during Illinois football media day. "I'm just gonna cherish the moment because you don't know how many (games) you got left."

Retirement

Dylan Thomas, who switched from wide receiver to defensive back in the spring, announced last week via Twitter that he has medically retired from football.

The former Monticello standout walked on at Illinois, but did not appear in a game during his first three seasons with the program. Thomas redshirted his freshman campaign in 2018, tore the labrum in his left shoulder in 2019, tore the labrum in his right shoulder in 2020 and suffered another left shoulder injury during this year's fall camp.

He will now serve as a student assistant for the 2021 season.

“I know a lot of people after the first (injury) would have been willing to hang ‘em up. I know a lot of people probably thought as soon as they found out, like, ‘Man, what are you doing? You don’t really have a chance to play,'" Thomas told Illini Inquirer's Joey Wagner. "I just believed in myself until the very end and I still do. Just perseverance and never give up. I always told myself no matter what it is in life, I’m never going to give up, I’m never going to fold. There’s always more to give.”

