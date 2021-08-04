Watch now: Illinois linebackers Tarique Barnes, Khalan Tolson put season-ending injuries behind them

CHAMPAIGN — Tarique Barnes and Khalan Tolson have no interest in talking about last season. Why would they?

Both Illinois linebackers sustained lower body injuries — Barnes a broken ankle and Tolson a torn left ACL — which ended their campaigns prematurely. Tolson and Barnes missed the last two and three games, respectively, of the 2020 season and were held out of spring ball as they rehabbed.

This week, they've finally returned to full team action with the start of fall camp.

"What was it like getting back? It was a process, but nothing I couldn't handle, so I'm back now and that's what's important," Barnes said Wednesday after practice.

Tolson shared a similar outlook, unwilling to let himself dwell on the past. He started six games at linebacker last year, while Barnes started two.

"It was nice just finally being able to start, to showcase my abilities, but I hurt myself versus Iowa unfortunately," Tolson said. "But, that's the past. I'm really focused on the present now."

Tolson, a 6-foot, 220-pound junior, recorded 39 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery last season.

Barnes, a 6-1, 230-pound sophomore, had his moments as well, notching 25 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one fumble recovery. He returned his one fumble recovery 39 yards for a touchdown against Wisconsin, marking the only score of his college career.

Illini linebackers coach Andy Buh, who is a part of first-year coach Bret Bielema's new staff, said he's thrilled to have Barnes and Tolson back on the gridiron. Both players were sidelined when he was hired in January, but he made sure they remained up to speed as Illinois installed a new defensive scheme.

"We basically turned them into coaches," Buh said. "We always say, 'The teacher learns the most.' So as we were going through it, they were watching the film. They weren't actually experiencing it out on the field, but they were verbalizing it, they were teaching it. They got their reps in a different way, which they're profiting off of now that they can play."

Buh previously coached at Wisconsin under Bielema and also had stints at Rutgers and Maryland. However, he said this year's Illinois squad has the most depth at linebacker he's ever been around.

Star super senior Jake Hansen headlines that group, but Buh and Barnes emphasized that nobody's starting spot is guaranteed.

"We all play the same positions, so we have to compete with one another," Barnes said. " ... The best (players are) going to play in the end, but we push each other, so we have to make that decision as hard as possible for coach, and we're gonna keep pushing each other until that day comes."

Illinois opens its season at home against Nebraska on Nov. 28, and Barnes and Tolson — like everyone else in their new-look program — aren't giving away any spoilers.

"I think that we all have special abilities in our own way," Tolson said of the Illini linebackers. "I can't wait for you guys to see how good we showcase our abilities Aug. 28."

