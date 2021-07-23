Watch now: Illinois looks to embrace leadership, experience of nation-high 22 super seniors

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a unique situation, one that wouldn't have happened if it weren't for a global pandemic. For the first time ever, seniors — who otherwise would've graduated — were granted another season of eligibility by the NCAA due to COVID-19.

Perhaps no team in the country has taken advantage of that opportunity more than Illinois. The Illini return 22 super seniors, the most in the nation, and have 40 seniors overall. Every super senior who had the opportunity to suit up for one more campaign in Champaign chose to do so.

"I was floored to be quite honest," first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema said of his 22 super seniors. "My first team meeting I told them, 'Hey, I'm the new head coach, but I'm the newest member (of the program) in the room.' I was standing in front of the team, looking at a bunch of young men. I didn't know who was who. ... The reason why I brought Doug (Kramer Jr.) and Vederian (Lowe to Big Ten football media days on Thursday), on top of them being really good representatives, they were one of the first two (super seniors) to tell me, 'Yes.'"

Bielema, who was hired in December, doesn't take the experience and leadership of any super senior for granted. After all, they still made the decision to come back knowing they'd have to adjust to a new leader.

As he recalled the moment when Kramer and Lowe, both starting offensive linemen, came to his office and officially chose to play one more season in Champaign, Bielema couldn't help but laugh. Sure, it was a significant step in his brief tenure, but there's another lighthearted reason why he won't forget that meeting.

"The first thing I noticed is that I had these small little chairs in my office that are built for people like you (the media). Normal people that aren't real big," Bielema said, grinning. "So I had Vederian Lowe sitting like this (turning to his side) because he couldn't really sit, and Kramer sitting like this, and they're both in these little bitty chairs. ... It made a bigger statement to me that there's a lot of things that are gonna have to change and it isn't necessarily the players."

Lowe, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound left tackle, joked about Bielema having bigger chairs in his office now. However, on a more serious note he said he wasn't completely shocked by the super seniors' uniform decision to return.

An unprecedented 2020 season, drastically changed by COVID-19, left them with a bitter taste in their mouths after finishing 2-6. So Lowe understands firsthand why another year means so much to him and his peers, and he views their big senior class as a strength.

"I just think that's going to be a huge advantage of us when it comes to the end of the season," Lowe said. "We have a bunch of guys who've done it, a bunch of guys who've been there. We have guys who we've shared blood, sweat and tears with since we were freshmen, and I think that will help us near the end."

After his hiring, Bielema said he welcomed every super senior back to the team, without looking at their tape. And even when those super seniors took time to weigh their options, like linebacker Owen Carney Jr. entering the NCAA transfer portal and fellow linebacker Jake Hansen initially declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft, Bielema never turned his back on them.

In the end, his loyalty was rewarded as both players eventually decided to give it another shot.

"Jake Hansen, I tried to recruit him until he finally said, 'Coach!' — and he literally got (mad) with me — and was like, 'Coach, I'm going. I'm leaving. I'm taking the NFL.' And I'm like, 'OK,'" Bielema said, laughing. "I waited like five days and then I called his dad, and I said, 'Hey, if this door ever opens, let me have a chance.' And about a week later I got a call, and then we got an NCAA waiver that got him back into us."

Kramer, a 6-2, 300-pound center, will guide Illinois up front and do his best to protect fellow super senior Brandon Peters, who is the team's presumed starting quarterback.

Kramer said returning to the Illini was an easy decision for him, especially considering his background. He grew up an Illinois fan and has other family members who graduated from the university. Seeing the 21 other super seniors join him is simply icing on the cake as they prepare for their final college campaign, starting Aug. 28 at home against Nebraska.

"I just talked about fans, but also your teammates. Football is a team game, you can't go anywhere without them," Kramer said. "So all those guys deciding to come back is one of the reasons why I wanted to stay. Obviously it's awesome for (us) to come back and give it one more round."

