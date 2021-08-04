Watch now: Illinois' offensive, defensive coordinators plan to use 'element of surprise'

CHAMPAIGN — It's no secret that first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema and his staff are trying their best to remain a mystery. The Illini will open their season in Week 0 at home against Nebraska on Aug. 28, and while people can speculate about what the team will look like, the truth is that no one outside of the program truly knows.

Bielema plans to keep it that way, limiting the media to one 15-minute viewing of live practice each day of fall camp. Players usually go through position-specific drills during those periods, which eliminates the possibility for Illinois' schemes to be leaked.

"Especially for that first game, you can't sit there and say it's not advantageous," first-year Illini offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said Tuesday. "I wouldn't want to be in that situation, but if you are, you gotta get ready for multiple things right there and see what we do. So hopefully we'll take advantage of that."

One aspect of the offense that appears to be a safe bet is sixth-year quarterback Brandon Peters starting in the season opener. Petersen said Bielema hasn't officially named a starter, but added that "if we had to play tomorrow, (Peters would) be the guy that goes in right now."

Peters, who is entering his third season at Illinois, spoke Monday about how Petersen has pushed him to be more vocal. Petersen said it's been a challenge given Peters' mild-mannered personality, but he's pleased with the progress Peters has made both on and off the field since he was hired in December.

Additionally, Petersen said the 6-foot-5, 220-pound quarterback has taken another step forward since the spring.

"I think Brandon has improved his decision-making with the football, like understanding when stuff's not there, 'I don't have to force it,' not holding the ball (and) maybe taking a sack, using his legs — he's got athletic ability," Petersen said. "He's long, he's fast, getting out of the pocket a little bit quicker and making something happen and just overall taking care of the football better."

In similar fashion, first-year Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters spoke highly of a leader on his side of the ball, too, linebacker Jake Hansen. The 6-1, 230-pound super senior missed spring ball after withdrawing from the 2021 NFL Draft, but he's hit the ground running in fall camp.

Hansen was named to the 2021 Phil Steele Preseason All-American fourth team, and Walters can see why.

"Obviously he's an experienced guy, got a lot of confidence. He's an alpha personality," Walters said. "I've been impressed with the way he moves around, and he didn't take a rep in the spring time, so his execution within the scheme through two days of install has been impressive."

With Hansen leading the way, Walters said Illinois' defense still has a ways to go before it's ready to face Nebraska in the first Power Five college football game of the season.

"When we're going against an offense that we haven't seen before, there's always some uncertainty there," Walters said. " ... I'm sure Nebraska's gonna have wrinkles and things that we haven't seen on tape, but I definitely think the element of surprise is to our advantage."

First day out

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bielema described Isaiah Williams as "lightning in a bottle" at Big Ten football media days when he was discussing the redshirt freshman's switch from quarterback to wide receiver.

Petersen echoed that sentiment Tuesday, stating that Williams has "unbelievable God-given ability for that slot position." However, he also made it clear that Williams, who changed positions in the spring, is still a work in progress.

"We can move him around, motion him, we've got multiple ways we can get him the the football," Petersen said. "But Isaiah's still learning the position. (Monday) was kind of his first real practice at that position."

Williams, who stands 5-10 and weighs 180 pounds, has only caught three passes for nine yards in his college career. But, considering that he was a top receiver prospect coming out of high school — with scholarship offers from several Power Five programs, including perennial powerhouses Alabama and Clemson — he's confident he can excel.

When asked if he wished he would've committed to being a receiver when he entered college, Williams said he has no regrets.

"I feel like my journey been exactly where I need it (to be)," Williams said. "I wouldn't be where I am today, like from a mental aspect, if it wasn't for that."

The redshirt freshman thinks he's learned a lot from being a quarterback that he can use as a receiver, especially when he's squaring off against close friends and teammates like sophomore defensive back Devon Witherspoon in fall camp.

"I got into it with Spoon (on Tuesday). We had a little altercation," Williams said, laughing. "I usually don't talk, but he got me talking (Tuesday). Going against a guy like Spoon that just got that dog in him, it's been great."

'Consequences'

Tight end Luke Ford participated in fall camp Monday but was not in attendance Tuesday. Petersen said the 6-6, 250-pound junior was reprimanded by Bielema for being late.

On Monday, Bielema said he punished defensive back Coran Taylor for being late by not letting him practice.

"Luke's physically able to go," Petersen said "Coach Bielema doesn't have a lot of rules, but one of his rules is be on time. And if you're not on time for something there's consequences."

Last season, Ford appeared in eight games, recording two catches for 15 yards.

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0