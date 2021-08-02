Watch now: Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters 'way more comfortable,' vocal entering third season

CHAMPAIGN — After the first day of Illinois' fall camp wrapped up Monday, quarterback Brandon Peters was asked how many offensive coordinators he's had throughout his career. The sixth-year senior, who spent the first three seasons of his college career at Michigan, took a moment to reflect and then counted off on one hand.

"Freshman year, sophomore year, junior year, coach (Rod Smith's) offense, and now I'm on five," Peters said. "It's pretty crazy. It's been a ride."

First-year Illini coach Bret Bielema made it clear that Peters hasn't been named the team's starter, but that he is trending in that direction. Peters, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 220 pounds, is one of 22 super seniors who returned for one more year at Illinois thanks to an extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19.

Despite adjusting to a new coach, Bielema, and his fifth offensive coordinator, Tony Petersen, Peters is feeling as confident as ever heading into his final hurrah with the Illini. Because of last year's COVID-19 interruptions, this offseason is actually the first time Peters has participated in spring ball and fall camp since coming to Champaign.

"Honestly, I felt way more comfortable (Monday)," Peters said. "Taking most of the (No. 1) reps throughout spring ball and transitioning into camp now, things just feel more comfortable. It's gelling better, it's stuck in my mind a little better. It's not like you're starting for the first time, so it's definitely nice to have that under my belt."

Peters said he's also seen a lot of growth in himself as a leader, which has been a point of emphasis for Bielema and Petersen. The two coaches have implored Peters to be more vocal, which hasn't always been easy.

"It took some work, but you gotta take baby steps, gradually work your way up," Peters said. "You gotta make yourself feel uncomfortable. That's what Coach Petersen did. He pushed me every single day, same with Coach B, too. He made me step out of my shell a little bit, and the amount of growth I've seen over these eight months from the past, it's wild, it's crazy. Coach B, he knows what he's doing, and guys really buy into what he's preaching."

Bielema added that part of the reason why he made Peters available to the media Monday is because of his status on the team. He wants the sixth-year quarterback to embrace everything that comes with being one of the leaders of the program, even if he doesn't always like it.

Peters answered questions from about a dozen media members for roughly 10 minutes Monday, which from Bielema's perspective is simply another box that needed to be checked.

"(He's) a guy that's got really good arm talent. He's obviously got all the intangibles — he's big, he's tall, he's pretty, he's long, he throws a really good ball," Bielema said. "The thing we've really tried to stress on him is just communication. We let him come out and talk to you guys (Monday) because I think a quarterback of his stature should have that in his wheelhouse. We should feel comfortable about him talking.

"I'm not saying he's the starter, but he's a guy that I think has a lot of intangibles that's going (to make it) harder for someone to be better than him, so he's gotta start walking the walk of a quarterback."

Junior wide receiver Donny Navarro III said he's already noticed more communication coming from Peters, whether it's to him and the rest of the receiver corps, the running backs or the offensive line.

"He'll yell out and use his voice sometimes and we need that from (No. 18)," Navarro said. "I'm excited for him. He's going to continue to lead. He's going to continue to work hard and show that he's a really good player."

Peters appeared in 16 games throughout his first two years at Illinois, completing 191 of 355 passes for 2,313 yards with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. However, he missed three games last season due to COVID-19 and looks forward to returning to a more normal campaign this fall.

Bielema, who previously stated that Illinois' entire team would be fully vaccinated by the start of fall camp, gave an update Monday that there's still about 10 to 20 players who aren't fully vaccinated but are on track to reach that status by the start of the season.

The Illini host Nebraska on Aug. 28 in their season opener, and while Peters kept his team's game plan close to the vest, he hopes that contest can be a positive start to the Bielema era and the last year of his college career.

"Definitely trying to go out with a bang this year," Peters said. "I'm grateful to have a sixth year. I'm grateful for Coach B allowing as (many) of us to come back as possible. He welcomed us with open arms, so I'm just really grateful for this opportunity and grateful to have another season under my belt."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

