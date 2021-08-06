Watch now: Illinois running backs 'competing out of love' in fall camp

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois remains largely a mystery ahead of its season-opening game at home against Nebraska on Nov. 28, which will also be the debut of first-year coach Bret Bielema.

After every day of fall camp this week, it's as if players have been sworn to secrecy when they're asked what those outside of the program can expect from a scheme standpoint. However, if history can serve as hint, Bielema, who previously coached at Wisconsin and Arkansas, has had a lot of offensive success running the ball. And if he plans to prioritize the ground game once again, he has several players jockeying for position in the backfield.

"We go out there and compete," Reggie Love III said Thursday. "But instead of competing out of envy, we competing out of love. We all got love for each other. Every time Jakari (Norwood) out there, either Chase (Brown or Hayden) out there, I want to see them win. But on the flip side, I want to go out there (and play well). Like, 'OK, Jakari on his stuff today. Reggie, you gotta be on your stuff today, too.' It kind of just help everybody lock in, focus and get the job done that day."

The mindset Love has isn't a surprise to Cory Patterson, who was the only assistant from the previous Lovie Smith-led coaching staff retained by Bielema.

After all, Patterson, who spent the last three seasons as Smith's tight ends coach and is now Bielema's running backs coach, was also Love's high school coach for two seasons at Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis. The two of them won a state championship together in 2018, with Love totaling 19 carries for 203 yards and one touchdown.

Although their relationship has changed as both entered the college ranks and now share the same running back room, Patterson knows Love's character will remain the same.

"Reggie's alright with just working his tail off and wherever he lands is where he lands," Patterson said Friday. "He doesn't give you a lot of bickering or anything like that. He's just going to work, just like the rest of these guys."

Love, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound redshirt freshman, totaled 10 carries for 12 yards last season. He's one of Illinois' more inexperienced running backs alongside Norwood, a 5-10, 185-pound sophomore who has recorded 22 carries for 124 yards in 10 games with the Illini.

The running back room is led by Brown, a 5-11, 205-pound sophomore, and has been bolstered with the addition of East Carolina transfer Hayden, a 5-10, 205-pound junior. Brown racked up team highs of 104 carries for 540 yards and three touchdowns last year en route to All-Big Ten third team and All-Big Ten honorable mention nods from the media and the coaches, respectively.

"We all family at the end of the day. We all want to see each other do good and be great," Norwood said Thursday. "We all going to have our days, so when one guy going, we all going to cheer him on. Then, when it's the next guy turn, we all going to do the same."

Hayden, the son of former NFL running back Aaron Hayden, said Tuesday he thinks Illinois' run game will be "a group effort," and if anyone may be able to predict the team's offensive approach, it's him. Prior to East Carolina, Hayden began his college career at Arkansas in 2017 and his coach was none other than Bielema.

The two only spent that one season together before Bielema was fired, but it did have a promising start. In his college debut, Hayden recorded 14 carries for a career-high 120 yards and one score in a 49-7 rout of Florida A&M. He finished his freshman campaign with 49 carries for 249 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.

"I literally thought his freshman year was one of the more impressive freshman years of a back (that I've seen), and I've had a lot of really good backs," Bielema said Thursday. "We were recruiting a young running back the other day, and I just kind of went down (the list) from P.J. Hill to John Clay to Monte Ball to James White to Melvin Gordon to Alex Collins and Jonathan (Williams). ... I kind of just go down that list and realize I've been around some really, really special running backs, and I thought about halfway through Chase's freshman year, he could've been one of the more significant ones I had.

"Obviously the powers that be separated us, but I was excited when the opportunity came about here and I reached out to him and he had interest."

Mike Epstein, 6-foot, 205-pound super senior is another notable running back on the Illini's roster. He's had an injury-riddled career and is working his way back from another injury sustained this offseason, according to Patterson, but Epstein was still an All-Big Ten honorable mention last year by the media and the coaches, and ranks 36th all-time in program history with 1,169 rushing yards.

Patterson expects the rest of Illinois' running backs to welcome him with open arms whenever he returns, but that doesn't mean they'll concede anything to him or anyone else in the backfield.

"That's a staple in our room, 'Competing out of love, not envy.' I think all of those guys live by that, but they're still going to compete, though," Patterson said. "It's not going to be a walk in the park for anybody. These guys out here fighting for a job."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0