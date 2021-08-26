Watch now: Illinois' super senior captains 'trying to leave the jersey in a better place'

CHAMPAIGN — Owen Carney Jr. isn't taking anything for granted in his final college season at Illinois. After all, he wasn't even sure if he'd suit up again for the Illini.

Former coach Lovie Smith was fired last year with one game left in the season, sending the program into a state of flux, and following a 2-6 campaign and the team's ninth straight losing season, Carney made sure to weigh his options. He entered the NCAA transfer portal in December, shortly after first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema was hired, before ultimately deciding to rejoin the Illini in January.

Roughly eight months later, Carney is now a team captain for the first time in his college career. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound fifth-year linebacker said he couldn't grab his phone fast enough when he received the news last week.

"The first thing that came to my mind was just like, 'I can't wait to tell my parents. I can't wait to call back home, see their reaction,' because I get joy and one of my 'whys' is making my family proud," Carney said. "So I was very honored and just thankful and blessed that my teammates seen something in me."

Three of Illinois’ six team captains, which were picked by the players, are first-timers, including Carney, cornerback Tony Adams Jr. and left tackle Vederian Lowe. The other three, linebacker Jake Hansen, punter Blake Hayes and center Doug Kramer Jr., are three-time team captains.

All six players are super seniors, and with the highs and lows they've experienced in recent years, Carney is confident in this group's ability to lead no matter the situation.

"We've been here five, some six years, and we've been through all of that in the past together and we're taking that with us (into this final season)," Carney said. "Like my co-captain said, (Adams), 'We want to build a legacy for the young guys.' We want to build a foundation and do it right."

Throughout fall camp, Illini defensive backs coach Aaron Henry praised Adams for his leadership and willingness to mentor younger players, so he wasn't surprised when the 6-foot, 205-pound fifth-year senior received a captain nod.

In fact, Adams' selection felt like an honor for Henry, too, who played for Bielema at Wisconsin and was also a captain.

"I'm beyond proud of that kid, man. I feel like he's put in the work," Henry said. "Tony has had some rough days here in terms of what a lot of those older guys have been through. The DBs specifically, they've been through multiple coaches, a lot of hardship in terms of winning ball games. And for that kid to be selected a captain, as a former captain myself and his position coach, I was beyond proud of him."

Although Hayes has been a captain for three straight years, he's well aware of just how rare it is not only for a special teams player but a punter to be picked, especially considering that he's not from the U.S. The 6-6, 225-pound fifth-year senior and Australia native said his main goal when he came to America was to simply learn and grow as a player.

To his credit, he's done that and then some, being named Big Ten Punter of the Year in 2019.

Hayes plans to keep flipping the field in Illinois' favor when the captains' last college season begins Saturday at home against Nebraska.

"Honestly, how I phrase it is, 'We're trying to leave the jersey in a better place,'" Hayes said. "It's really about leaving a legacy, and with this new coaching staff I think it's a great way to build a foundation and move from here, never looking back in the past of what's happened. ... I think if we just carry that mindset forward, I really feel like us (captains) can set that example."

