Watch now: Illinois' Tarique Barnes shines at linebacker and more from the Illini's season-opening game at Wisconsin

“Isaiah has done some good things in practice," Smith said. "The first game you kind of want to see what you have. Going in, we had a package designed just for him so the plan was for him to play. How the game was going, the plan was for him to get a few reps in that package. When nothing’s going right, it’s kind of tough duty when you come in like that. First bit of action for him, that’s a start."

Starting quarterback Brandon Peters knew Williams would have reps, but wasn't sure it would be as much as it was. On one specific drive, Williams handled the first four plays before a fourth-and-two play when Peters came back into the game.

Finding a rhythm, Peters said, was difficult.

“I don’t have much comment on it, but it’s at the coach’s discretion," Peters said. "They do what they feel like they have to do. Personally, it’s tough sometimes to get into a rhythm. You get thrown in there on 4th-and-2 and you haven’t been out there the whole drive. That’s tough. But you got to do what the coaches expect and do what they want. I was just going with the flow.

“The amount that he was in caught me a little off guard. Coming into the game, it was only supposed to be three or four plays. But like I said, you got to do what the coaches want and roll with the punches.”