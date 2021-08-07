Watch now: Illinois wraps up first week of fall camp, looks ahead to first scrimmage

CHAMPAIGN — After wrapping up the first week of fall camp Saturday, first-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema tipped his cap to the rest of his staff and his players for their effort.

The Illini practiced on a grass field behind Memorial Stadium for the second straight day, marking their sixth consecutive day of practice overall, but Saturday was a bit different.

Saturday felt more like football.

"Funny how the world works, right?" Bielema asked rhetorically after camp. "Our first really steamy hot day was the first day in full pads."

Bielema acknowledged the sweltering heat coupled with the extra gear drained everyone quicker than usual, but overall he is pleased with what the program was able to accomplish this week.

Bielema said his main focus was on execution rather than game planning. The team revisited the offensive, defensive and special teams systems that he installed in the spring, while also adding "some wrinkles." Illinois will open its season at home against Nebraska on Aug. 28, and as that contest creeps closer, Bielema will hone in on more game-oriented preparation.

One significant step in that gradual process is the first of two intrasquad scrimmages scheduled for Monday.

"We'll be in the stadium, right, so I think that's gotta add something," Bielema said. "Part of when we practice in the stadium, we want to get used to the stadium, so we'll be in the stadium and it'll be tackle football. ... (The scrimmage will) be scripted, some parts of it, some of it will be unscripted where we're moving the ball, let the coordinators get used to calling plays. By NCAA rules we only get two scrimmages before the opener, so this first scrimmage is a big one."

Bielema mentioned that defensive tackle Jamal Woods, as well as right tackle Alex Palczewski and linebacker Khalan Tolson — who tore their right and left ACLs, respectively, last season — received their first team reps of fall camp Saturday. If their bodies respond well, he expects them to participate in Monday's scrimmage.

Despite the heat Saturday, Bielema added he can already feel the competitiveness ratcheting up.

"The last four periods of practice (Saturday) were probably the most intense," Bielema said. "Couldn't be more excited about just how they're handling that aspect. It's full pads and a chance to play big boy football, and I think that everybody rose up to the challenge."

Revamped receiver room

Bielema is obviously the most notable difference between last year's Illinois team and this year's squad, but the changes haven't stopped there. He's overhauled the coaching staff, only retaining one assistant, Cory Patterson, from the previous regime, encouraged several players to switch positions, and welcomed several newcomers.

Perhaps one position group that has experienced these changes more than any other, according to Bielema, is the receiver corp, which was a lot thinner in the spring. During fall camp, the Illini have added nine players to the receiver room who didn't participate in spring ball.

Senior Jafar Armstong transferred from Notre Dame; sophomore Casey Washington transferred from Illinois to Wake Forest in January before eventually transferring back to the Illini in March; redshirt freshmen Isaiah Williams and Marquez Beason switched from quarterback and defensive back, respectively, to receiver; Caleb Griffin is now splitting time between kicking, his primary responsibility, and receiving; true freshman Patrick Bryant, who is on scholarship, joined the program; and walk-ons junior Peyton Vining and redshirt freshman Keion Battle — the son of former Illinois men's basketball star Kenny Battle — came over from Denison and Northern Illinois, respectively, while true freshman Miles Scott is also a walk-on.

Receivers coach George McDonald, a former Illini receiver himself, and Bielema said they're excited about their revamped receiver room and the elevated competition level within it.

"You walk in and Casey makes a catch it's like, 'Alright, I gotta make a catch.' Miles Scott comes in, he makes a catch, Pat Bryant (as well), so it's just like if we're having friendly competition, if I make a play, you're gonna want to make a play," McDonald said Wednesday. "And if I don't make the play, and you know someone else is gonna make the play, that's gonna shorten your margin for error, which is gonna make everybody more intense."

Aside from all of the newcomers, though, two of Illinois' more experienced receivers are juniors Donny Navarro III and Brian Hightower. Navarro started three games at receiver last year and scored his first touchdown with the Illini on a 48-yard reception to help upset No. 6 Wisconsin in 2019. Hightower recorded 11 catches for 209 yards last season and tied for the team high with three scores.

McDonald said he's been impressed with Navarro, particularly when it comes to how he mentors his counterparts.

"Well, when you got good teams, you got player leaders, and I think that's what Donny is," McDonald said. "He's earned his position here the hard way. He's transferred in (from Valparaiso), he's worked, worked, and now he's starting to see the rewards of his hard work. So you want guys to be able to go to the players to get it right because when we're on the field, Donny's gonna help those guys get lined up. It's Donny, it's Brian, it's a lot of guys learning to use their voice."

Defensive line to linebackers

Super seniors Owen Carney Jr. and Isaiah Gay, who were both defensive ends last year, are now outside linebackers. They're two of the several aforementioned players who have gone through position changes since Bielema's hiring, and he said Saturday that he doesn't anticipate any more drastic switches as the season approaches.

Carney was named to the All-Big Ten second team by the coaches and the media last year after racking up 28 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks and one forced fumble.

Gay appeared in seven of Illinois' eight games during its 2-6 campaign in 2020, totaling 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

"They're both, in theory, outside linebackers, but they both play different roles. We have guys that (have) different responsibilities in our scheme, but those two guys are very different players, very, very unique skill sets in both of them," Bielema said. "But one of the things that I think (associate head coach and outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane) has done a really nice job (of) with those guys is maximizing their strengths and minimizing their weaknesses."

