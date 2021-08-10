Watch now: Lineman Blake Jeresaty ready for Illinois debut after season-ending surgery last year

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois offensive lineman Blake Jeresaty did what he was supposed to do last year because at the time, it was the right decision.

There was no way for him to predict what would happen next, but part of him still wishes he could've received a heads up — a warning that maybe he should hold off on shoulder surgery.

"Obviously a tough situation, but I give so much credit to the last staff for how understanding they were and the guys on the team last year (and) the guys currently enrolled who were on the team, for mentoring me throughout that time," said Jeresaty, who is competing for a starting spot on the offensive line. "Trainers, athletic training, all of that has been great, but I'm just excited to be here now."

Jeresaty, a 2019 FCS All-American at Wofford, transferred to Illinois in April 2020, and through the early stages of fall camp last year, emerged as a candidate to potentially be the team's starting right guard. However, when the Big Ten initially decided to postpone football season until the spring due to COVID-19, Jeresaty thought it would be a good time to undergo shoulder surgery to fix a nagging injury he'd been playing through.

The only problem is that what he assumed would be an offseason procedure actually turned out to be season-ending as the Big Ten reversed course and indeed went forward with a fall football season.

Despite being blindsided and having to sit out the entire 2020 campaign, roughly one year later, as Jeresaty goes through another fall camp with the Illini, he's no longer dwelling on the past — at least not his surgery. Now when he looks back, it's to remember the brotherhood he developed with his fellow offensive linemen — mainly Kendrick Green, Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski — as he watched them compete.

Needless to say, he's excited to finally be an active member of the group, while trying to earn the starting job at left guard between Kramer at center and Lowe at left tackle.

"It's always different when you're actually in pads. That's a huge piece of the fellowship," Jeresaty said. "So it's obviously a way different dynamic, but it was great. They were obviously fine when I wasn't playing, and now it's just an even better group. They're great guys. They're not going to hold any injury against me. We're all just trying to have fun and win games."

Kramer, who was All-Big Ten honorable mention last season, said having Jeresaty available this year has been a welcome addition to a new-look offensive line and a new-look program overall.

Bret Bielema was hired in December to replace former Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, while Green's college career officially came to a close after being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Regardless of the changes, Jeresaty hasn't made any excuses, according to Kramer.

"Blake is a guy who works extremely hard every single day," Kramer said. "There's not a single day he comes in this building and takes it for granted. He just puts his head down and grinds, and that's a little bit from his background, coming from a smaller school, coming up. He takes pride in being here, he takes pride in his work and he just gets after it every single day."

Lowe, who has 40 career starts and is eight away from tying the program record, also praised Jeresaty for his work ethic and perseverance.

"We were all ready for him to play last season, and then when he heard the news that the season was canceled, he decided to go on with his surgery and what not," Lowe said " ... I know for him it was probably a tough thing for him to deal with (when the season restarted), but just for him to finally get back into the swing of things and just for him to be able to finally play his first game as a Fighting Illini, it means a lot to him, and it means a lot to me as well. I'm glad I get a chance to work with him every day."

Jeresaty started 29 games at center during his time at Wofford, but the senior doesn't mind receiving most of his fall camp snaps at left guard.

After being sidelined all of last season, he'll gladly accept any role he's trusted with and looks forward to making his long-awaited Illini debut in the team's season opener at home against Nebraska on Nov. 28.

"It's a great challenge," Jeresaty said of his position change. "(Offensive line coach Bart Miller, Bielema and offensive coordinator Tony Petersen), they're all preparing me for those challenges, and I'm ready to go."

