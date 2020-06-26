Watch now: Mark Tupper's top five games No. 2, Illinois football pulls off shocking upset of Michigan in 1999

The play that really got Michigan’s attention happened when running back Rocky Harvey took a short pass from Kittner and went 59 yards for a score that put the Illini on top 28-27.

And after the Illini intercepted the Michigan quarterback, Harvey ran 54 yards for a score that made it 35-21.

Michigan would come back, but the Illini held on to win, 35-29. It helped that the Michigan quarterback threw two interceptions. All that seems even more remarkable now since that quarterback was Tom Brady.

On his way out of the press box, Illini Athletics Director Ron Guenther, who had hired Turner, was fighting to hold onto his emotions.

“Ron’s play-calling was surgical,” Guenther said.

The dramatic touchdowns by Harvey were so instrumental in the victory that the game is often referred to as “The Rocky Harvey Game.”

But there were some subtle heroes as well.

Prowl through the game’s final statistic and you’ll see a tight end with two catches for 27 yards. Yep, that’s Josh Whitman, the university's current Director of Athletics.