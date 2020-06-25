Watch now: Mark Tupper's top five games No. 3, Illinois football knocks off undefeated Ohio State in 2007

But Tressel called timeout (he counted too many Buckeyes on the field) and given a chances to reconsider, Zook decided to gamble.

Actually, Williams lobbied for a chance to pick up the first down, telling Zook, “Coach, you don’t think we get half an inch? He looked at me and got on the headset to (offensive coordinator Mike Locksley).

“Then he said, ‘If you don’t get it I’ll hurt you,’” Williams said.

Williams assumed Locksley would call a play for standout running back Rashard Mendenhall. Instead, he called a quarterback sneak.

Williams muscled his way for two yards and Illinois continued its drive. Then on third-and-seven from the Illini 38, Williams ran up the middle for 12 yards. And on third-and-10 from the 50, Williams picked up 12 more on a quarterback draw. And on third-and-two and with Ohio State holding no timeouts, Williams gained three, sealing the Buckeyes’ fate.

Illinois nearly played an error-free game with no turnovers and one penalty. Against an Ohio State defense that had given up an average of 43.5 yards rushing in Big Ten play, the Illini ran for 260.