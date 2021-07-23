Watch now: Ohio State's Ryan Day, other Big Ten coaches give opinions on name, image, likeness

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana football coach Tom Allen called Ohio State "the gold standard" during Big Ten Media Days on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Buckeyes have won four straight conference championships and finished as the national title runner-ups last season. So with all of their success and new nationwide name, image and likeness (NIL) legislation in place, does Ohio State's "gold standard" now mean their players are worth their weight in gold?

Alabama coach Nick Saban, who is coming off his sixth national championship with the program, revealed Tuesday that starting quarterback Bryce Young has "already approached ungodly numbers, and he hasn't even played yet," per Chris Hummer of 247Sports. "If I told you what it is … it's almost 7-figures."

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, who hasn't announced a starting quarterback just yet, didn't throw out any numbers in regards to how much that player could eventually make off of endorsements. However, he did say that whoever wins the job will most likely be well-compensated.

But what about everybody else?

"I do think that we need to consider down the road, somewhere along the line, maybe it's a year from now, figuring out how we spread that money out," Day said. "Certainly the quarterback at Ohio State is gonna have an unbelievable opportunity. The wide receiver, the running back — there's going to be certain positions when you combine the brand of Ohio State, you combine the brand of Ohio State football, you combine the city of Columbus, with our social media presence, it's like the perfect alignment. So the opportunity for our guys is gonna be unlike anywhere else in the country. However, how do we find ways to make sure we disseminate that throughout the team? Because there's also a lot of other guys out there playing football."

Day went on to talk about how quarterbacks and other skill position players can't perform without the contributions of less glorified players such as lineman. So from his perspective, it's only right that every athlete gets a piece of the pie.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said he was "fired up" about NIL when the topic was broached during his introductory press conference Thursday. Similar to Day, he spoke highly of the Golden Gophers' market and thinks there are plenty of opportunities for his players to profit from "businesses galore."

But as Rutgers coach Greg Schiano pointed out Friday, NIL compensation isn't as cut and dry as it may seem.

"I think it's a great thing for our student-athletes, they deserve to be able to make income off of their name and likeness. I agree with that," Schiano said. "But equally important is it's a great opportunity for us to educate (our players). ... Just the other day we had a deep discussion about income tax. And I think back to when I was 19 or 20 years old, I didn't understand income tax. 'I mean, wait a minute. That dollar, I don't actually get to keep that whole dollar?' ... Learning all of this about finances, about free market trade, all of that stuff, I think it's great for our student-athletes."

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said Thursday during his opening statement that he thinks NIL laws, which went into effect July 1, still need "federal legislation." Some states have their own NIL laws, while others are abiding by the NCAA's NIL policies. Per the NCAA, athletes who compete in a state with NIL legislation should abide by their state-specific guidelines.

Illinois implemented its own NIL legislation July 1, and Illini center Doug Kramer Jr. said he and some of his teammates are taking a different approach than most of their peers. Instead of seeking out individual agreements, Kramer is working to secure a uniform endorsement deal alongside his fellow offensive linemen.

"I can't share any details just because we haven't accepted anything," Kramer said. "But we've definitely been reached out to by a lot of restaurants in the local area, and right now we're trying to just decide on what we want for the offensive line. Obviously, it's going to be a little bit unique because it's going to be a group decision. We're all going to agree to it, we're all going to get equal cuts."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0