Watch now: Passed down from father, Illinois assistant Aaron Henry brings the 'juice'

CHAMPAIGN — During Illinois' ninth day of fall camp Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium, defensive backs coach Aaron Henry stood on the back end of a blocking sled and guided his players through a drill.

In pairs of two, Henry instructed his players to hit the pad attached to the sled, peak around it and then shed it as if they were going to make a tackle.

"HIT! PEAK! SHED!" Henry shouted after every rep.

He usually followed that up with a few tips and a heavy emphasis on being "more violent," but the tone in his voice never changed. Whether it was to congratulate or correct a player for their rep, his excitement was unwavering.

"He's gonna bring the juice every day," senior cornerback Kendall Smith said. "We don't have to worry. We know what we're gonna get from Coach Henry every day. He's gonna bring the same thing, the same juice, the same energy. He's gonna push us to be great. He's gonna do everything it takes to make sure we're ready."

When asked who has more "juice," him or Henry, Smith cracked a smile.

"I'mma say he's got the most juice. I'll give it to him; I'm not going to lie or nothing," Smith said, laughing. "But no, he definitely helps us rise up to a better level."

The "juice" Henry exudes has been present ever since he was hired in January by first-year Illini coach Bret Bielema, who he played and starred for as a defensive back at Wisconsin roughly a decade ago.

In fact, the "juice" even predates Henry's time as a Badger. It's a trait he said he's always had and believes was passed down from his dad, Roderick Lee.

"I think it's part of who I am, part of my DNA. If you meet my father, I'm just like him. My father has a big personality," said Henry, a South Florida native. "He's actually a cook down in South Florida. My father was in prison for 15 years, and when he got out of prison trying to find a job, the first place that hired him is this place down in Sanibel Island.

"He's a phenomenal cook, and you got all these people coming in throughout the country, snowbirds from the north, they're going down there, and he makes it his business to get to know these people when they come into the store. This is who he is, and (through) the good Lord, that rubbed off on me a little bit."

Henry believes his outgoing personality has been instrumental throughout his career as a player and coach. Prior to being hired by Bielema, he was previously a full-time assistant at Vanderbilt, NC State and Rutgers, working with the defensive backs.

No matter the program, though, his philosophy is simple: No "juice," no success.

"I think as a coach, especially playing the DB position, if you don't have no energy (things won't go well)," Henry said. "Especially (cornerback) and DB, that's a very energetic position, right? Some guys are a little more quiet than others, but our play has to be intense because one play can literally change the game, so I just don't want my guys going out there flat. ... I tell my guys this all of the time, 'It ain't no bad days at DB.' You have a bad day, it's 200 yards receiving and three touchdowns, and nobody wants that, right? We don't win if that happens, so I just always try to push them to the limit a little bit.

"If they don't have no energy walking into the room, they're gonna have plenty (after seeing me)."

Although Henry works mainly with the cornerbacks, fellow Florida native and junior safety Kerby Joseph said he appreciates Henry's enthusiasm, too.

"He definitely does bring the juice, man," Joseph said, smiling. "Coach Henry, he's definitely a great coach, man. We even be talking Creole sometimes, so he's a great coach to be around. He does bring the juice every time."

Behind Henry's exuberant personality, however, is a wealth of knowledge Joseph said he and his peers don't take for granted. Since Henry joined the program, Joseph has focused more on "the little things" because he's learned from Henry that when you master the details "that's when you begin to be great at your game."

Illinois is without former standout cornerback Nate Hobbs, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, but the team returns three other likely starting defensive backs from last season — senior Tony Adams, sophomore Devon Witherspoon and junior Sydney Brown. Bielema hasn't officially announced any starters, but Adams and Witherspoon headline the cornerbacks, while Brown and fellow junior Quan Martin lead the safeties.

Bielema said he's seen some encouraging signs from the defensive backs as the Illini prepare for their season opener at home against Nebraska on Aug. 28, and he isn't surprised by Henry's larger-than-life approach while guiding them.

After all, Bielema met Henry when he was a teenager, and since then its been clear that when it comes to his former player and now assistant, bringing the "juice" isn't the exception but the norm.

"I'm not going to report any old recruiting violations, but I think he was 16, if I'm not mistaken, on the practice field when I coincidentally bumped into him at a water fountain. He was getting a break," Bielema said, grinning. " ... It just kind of grew from there. He and I have a long history together and a lot of great stories.

" ... (The energy) oozes out of him. He's the self-proclaimed 'Juice,' right? But no, he definitely does bring a lot of energy which is fun to watch."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

