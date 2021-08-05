Watch now: Running back Chase Brown transforms body for third season at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Chase Brown is arguably Illinois' top running back heading into the 2021 season and for good reason. Despite the Illini finishing 2-6 last year during a campaign that was drastically changed due to COVID-19, he was one of the program's bright spots.

Brown totaled a team-high 104 carries for 540 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. He notched back-to-back 100-yard rushing games against Rutgers and Nebraska and eventually received All-Big Ten third team and All-Big Ten honorable mention nods from the media and the coaches, respectively.

Regardless of his breakout season, though, Brown isn't satisfied. He has bigger goals for his third year in Champaign — the first one under new coach Bret Bielema — and those goals also require a bigger body.

"I remember I sat down with Coach B, and one of the first things was, he was like, 'You know what, stay around 205-210 (pounds),' and I think I said this early in the spring, but that's all I needed to hear," Brown said Wednesday after fall camp. "That kind of motivated me to transform my body. It wasn't just for me, but it was also just so I can perform well for the team, for my guys."

Brown gave a lot of credit to strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright for helping him gain weight in a healthy manner. Last season, Brown said his playing weight was roughly 188 pounds. Now, he's up to 210, just as Bielema requested months ago.

The 5-foot-11 sophomore, whose twin brother, Sydney, is a defensive back for the Illini, cracked a smile when asked if he had to give up pizza in order to pack on the muscle.

"I didn't have to sacrifice much. Pizza's good every once in a while," Brown said, laughing. "But honing in on making sure I'm getting the right protein, carbs and healthy fats, and then working hard when I'm in the weight room, that played a huge role in (my) transformation, and that's played a huge role for everybody."

Illinois landed transfer running back Chase Hayden, the son of former NFL running back Aaron Hayden, from East Carolina this offseason, and Bielema has playful dubbed Hayden and Brown "The Chase Brothers" because of their identical first names.

Brown joked that Hayden could be his and his twin brother's honorary triplet, but on a more serious note he believes Hayden is a significant addition to the Illini's running back room. The 5-10, 205-pound junior played for Bielema during Bielema's last season as the head coach at Arkansas in 2017 and is looking to revitalize his college career in the Big Ten.

"He's brought size, strength, power — dude's explosive," Brown said. "Did you guys see him squat that 600 (pounds) on Twitter? It's ridiculous, dude can squat a brick house. But especially with his vision, his ability to stop, ability to lower his shoulder, it's really exciting watching him."

'The Lads'

Bielema has also used another nickname, "The Lads," when referring to punter Blake Hayes and kicker James McCourt, who are from Australia and Ireland, respectively.

The two super seniors have embraced their joint moniker, though they did consider other options.

"I think Blake spoke about 'Foreign Leg-islators' (on Tuesday), which I liked. I think Coach B said it was a little bit of a tongue twister and 'The Lads,' it was short, it was sweet," McCourt said Wednesday. "Like yeah, it's Blake and I who are kind of 'The Lads,' but we call everyone 'The Lads' on the team. It's kind of like a full special teams thing. ... It's something that my culture in Ireland a lot of people say, and in his culture in Australia a lot of people say, so just kind of a morale booster to get the guys going, get 'The Lads' going. So it's definitely something that we like, and I think we're going to keep doing it."

McCourt and Hayes also plan to keep up their strong special teams play, which has arguably been the best part of Illinois' program in recent years.

McCourt drilled a game-winning 39-yard field goal as time experienced to defeat No. 6 Wisconsin in 2019 and followed that up with a 47-yard game-winning field goal as time experienced against Rutgers last season.

Meanwhile, Hayes was the Big Ten Punter of the Year in 2019 and is ranked as the No. 5 punting prospect in the country ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

"Honestly for me, I try not to look that far (into the future)," Hayes said. "I really focus on what I can do for Illinois football. I've always said if he wants me to punt it 10 yards each time and be at the bottom of the table, I'll do it for the team. I don't really care about any of that stuff at the moment. It's more what I can do for the team and what the coaches want out of me, and if that helps for the next level then great. If it doesn't, I just hope it helps Illinois football win games."

'Unique skill set'

Junior tight end Daniel Barker has shown flashes of his potential. The challenge for new tight ends and special teams coach Ben Miller is turning more of it into results.

"We're excited about him," Miller said Wednesday. "He's got a unique skill set. He's gotta improve the things that he's not so good at, he's gotta take the things that he's really elite at and keep improving those as well."

Barker, who stands 6-4 and weighs 250 pounds, is Illinois' top returning receiver from last season. He recorded 19 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. For his college career, he's totaled 46 catches for 625 yards and seven scores.

Miller said Barker still has a lot of room to grow as a route runner and blocker, but so far he's been pleased with his work ethic.

"He's just attacked each day and done everything right," Miller said. "He knows what to do, he's a very smart football player. (I've) been very impressed with his mentality."

Follow James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0