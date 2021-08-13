Watch now: Running back Mike Epstein has 'a lot to prove' in fifth season at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Mike Epstein could've called it quits, closed the door on his college career and left Champaign for good.

But Thursday the talented running back found himself standing in front of the media at the Illinois football team's indoor practice facility as he publicly addressed his decision to return to the Illini for the first time. The fifth-year senior, who has an injury-riddled past, didn't disclose what ultimately made him rejoin the program, citing that it was "personal stuff." However, two things he made abundantly clear are that he's all in for another season and 100% healthy.

Epstein, who missed spring ball, scored a touchdown in the first of two fall camp scrimmages Monday at Memorial Stadium. But it was another, less glamorous, aspect of the scrimmage that made the 6-foot, 205-pound super senior truly feel back.

"It really felt good to get hit again. I hadn't been hit since Penn State (last year's season finale)," Epstein said. "Sounds kind of weird, but it felt really good to take some hits on the body and stuff, so I was glad to get out there and just try to make some plays."

High school connection

Epstein has been through a lot in his career — from the aforementioned injuries to coaching changes to a global pandemic — yet this season is an opportunity he couldn't pass up. The Florida native considers Champaign to be his "second home," and after contemplating his future for months down in the Sunshine State, he's confident in his decision and the man he chose to play for.

"(Coach Bret Bielema) and my high school have a great relationship," said Epstein, who led the famed St. Thomas Aquinas to a state title in 2016. "I remember even when I was being recruited in high school, he came down when he was (the head coach) at Arkansas, and he even spoke to a group of us for a little bit. So I knew he had a really good relationship with my high school, so just trying to get the word from people who knew him best.

"I heard that he's a really genuine, really good coach that cares about his players. Hearing that really made me feel comfortable and excited to get back here."

Epstein wasn't the only one doing their research. Bielema, who was hired in December, began his coaching career as a grad assistant at his alma mater, Iowa, in 1994 before moving on to Kansas State, Wisconsin and aforementioned Arkansas. During that 24-year span, which began before Epstein, 23, was even born, Bielema said he had a lot of recruiting success down in South Florida and developed several strong relationships he's maintained to this day.

As it turns out, it's those same relationships at St. Thomas Aquinas that helped him land a commitment from the 36th all-time leading rusher in Illini history.

"When I knew I was becoming the head coach here, they reached out to me right away about Mike and James McCourt (a senior kicker and fellow alum of St. Thomas Aquinas)," Bielema said. " ... So, yeah there's a strong connection. I got a lot of respect for that program and what they've been able to put out. They've got players at major colleges all over this country, and it's been fun to bring a couple of them here."

Notable alums of St. Thomas Aquinas include former Michigan offensive lineman Stefan Humphries, who won Super Bowl XX with the Chicago Bears; former Miami wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who won Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots and currently plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars; and another former Miami receiver Michael Irvin, who won Super Bowls XXVII, XXVIII and XXX with the Dallas Cowboys and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Not to be overlooked, Bielema's track record is impressive as well, especially when it comes to the backfield. Throughout his career at Wisconsin, Bielema coached several star running backs, including P.J. Hill, who was the 2006 Big Ten Freshman of the Year; John Clay, who was the 2009 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year; James White, who was the 2010 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and went on to win Super Bowls XLIX, LI and LIII (the last one alongside Dorsett) with the New England Patriots; and Monte Ball, who was the 2011 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and previously held the NCAA Division I-FBS record with 77 career rushing touchdowns.

"He's coached a lot of great running backs," Epstein said. "So I just felt comfortable, and I wanted to come back and try to follow that trend."

Productive when healthy

Epstein has been limited to 20 of a possible 45 games over the last four seasons due to injuries. He sustained a stress fracture in his right foot during his freshman year in 2017, suffered the same injury as a sophomore in 2018 and tore his left ACL as a junior in 2019.

However, when he's played, he's shined and last season was his healthiest one yet. Epstein appeared in seven of eight games, totaling 69 carries for 367 yards and a team-high four touchdowns en route to being All-Big honorable mention. Overall, he's recorded 194 carries for 1,169 yards (6.0 years per carry) and 10 scores in his career.

Bielema has Epstein and a few others on "maintenance" plans throughout fall camp, meaning their workload is dialed back on some practice days to keep them fresh and healthy. Epstein said his body feels "really great" heading into his fifth campaign, and he has a lot of faith in his new staff, led by strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright, to help it stay that way.

"This strength staff, I have no words for how good they are. This is the best staff I've been a part of, with respect to every past staff that I've been through," Epstein said. "They really do (place an) emphasis on taking career of your body and soft tissues. (I'm) super, super glad and happy with the staff that Coach B put together."

Epstein's presence bolsters a running back room that is arguably the most talented skill position group on the team. Illinois' backfield also features sophomore Chase Brown, who was an All-Big Ten third team honoree and All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media and the coaches, respectively, last year; transfer junior Chase Hayden, who played for Bielema at Arkansas; and redshirt freshman Reggie Love and sophomore Jakari Norwood, who are both trying to break into the rotation for the first time in their careers.

Epstein said he'll make the most of whatever carries he receives because more than anything he "wants to see wins like we all want to see wins."

Since last season didn't count toward any NCAA athletes' eligibility due to COVID-19, Epstein could also return for a sixth season in 2022. But for now, his main focus is on the "special group" of running backs he's a part of and a team trying to turn the tide under new leadership, starting Aug. 28 at home against Nebraska.

"I know I have a lot to prove," Epstein said. "I wasn't here throughout the whole semester of spring, and I'm just trying to do whatever I can to prove to not only the coaches, but my teammates that I'm here to do whatever I can to help this team win."

