Watch now: 'The standard is perfection' for Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower

CHAMPAIGN — The player Illinois wide receiver Brian Hightower was last season is not the player he will be going forward, he said.

A new number and standard won't allow him to be.

"When coach (Bret Bielema) got here, I asked him if I could change my number," Hightower said. "I had to work for it; it wasn't just given to me. But it's something I've worn all my life. I feel more comfortable in it."

Hightower, who wore No. 14 in his first season with the Illini last year, now wears No. 7. It's a number he started wearing in fourth grade and one he believes is "God's number," signifying completeness and perfection in the Christian faith.

When it comes to football, though, perfection is usually out of reach. No player makes every play, and, in Hightower's case, no receiver makes every reception. However, that hasn't stopped first-year coach Bielema and his new staff from trying to squeeze every ounce of potential out of Hightower's 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame.

The junior, who spent his freshman season at Miami before transferring to Illinois in April 2020, is the Illini's top returning receiver in terms of production. He recorded 11 catches for 209 yards and tied for the team high with three touchdowns last year.

But, as he prepares for his first season under Bielema and Co., he's quickly learned that he can't rest on his past success.

"It was actually a blessing," Hightower said. "They came in (and) they hold us to a pretty high standard. The standard is perfection, to be honest. Coach B brought that in here. (Receivers coach George McDonald) pushes me to be great, nothing less than that. They just want the best for us. They give us everything that they got, and they want the same out of us."

So, what do those lofty standards actually look like so far in fall camp? Constant reminders from the staff that good is not good enough and sometimes great isn't either.

"Let's say I go out there and I have 10 passes thrown at me and I catch nine of them. Missing that one, it's not good," Hightower said. "Perfection is the standard. Greatness is the standard."

McDonald, a receiver at Illinois in the '90s, commended Hightower for his willingness to adopt a new mindset, but he added that the high expectations Hightower faces aren't exclusive to him. Everyone in the program feels a considerable amount of pressure on their shoulders as Bielema tries to point the Illini in a new direction, McDonald said.

Illinois has had nine straight losing seasons. Prior to taking over in Champaign, Bielema was the head coach at Wisconsin and Arkansas from 2006-2017 and only had two losing seasons, both with the Razorbacks (2013 and 2017).

"This is the hardest I've been pushed, (too)," McDonald said. "Coach B's coaching us all, and it comes from the top down. He holds himself to a high standard, he expects (that from) the assistants and then we expect (that from) our players. ... Brian's another guy that's been responding to the challenges of being consistent, no different than George McDonald's responded to being a consistent coach for Coach B. I think as a unit, we're all responding the right way, and we're all getting better every day"

Hightower, alongside fellow junior Donny Navarro III, leads a revamped receiver room that has nine players in it now who weren't there in the spring. Bielema said he's pleased with the progress of the entire group throughout fall camp and believes Hightower could be a catalyst for the Illini's offense.

"He's a big receiver that shows up in big ways," Bielema said. "I think he's gotta kind of own the moment where he's at, whether it be red area (from the opponent's 20-yard line and in), whether it be a third-down play. He should be a good early-down receiver as well."

Hightower thinks he showed flashes of his "all-around" ability last year, but he plans to take it to another level in his junior campaign, starting with Illinois' season opener at home against Nebraska on Aug. 28.

"I think I've grown a lot," Hightower said. "I give a big shout out to Coach McDonald, Coach B (and offensive coordinator Tony Petersen) because they raised the standard; they raised the bar for me.

"They put me on a standard that I didn't even think about before."

