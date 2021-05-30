Illinois House allows college athletes to sign endorsements

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation to allow college athletes to make money on product endorsements.

The House on Saturday voted 95-18 to give student athletes the right to hire agents and market their names and images, for decades the singular domain of the NCAA and universities with big-time sports programs.

If approved, the proposal, sponsored by Rep. Kambium Buckner, a Chicago Democrat and former University of Illinois football player, would take effect July 1, the same day a similar plan already approved in California becomes effective.

With about 10 states having adopted similar laws that become active in coming years and 13 more considering them, a race to approve legislation could ensue among others as so-called name, image and likeness laws give schools in those states a recruiting advantage, experts say.

For more than a century, college athletes have been mythologized as amateurs while laboring for colleges and universities that make hundreds of millions of dollars marketing them to sell tickets and merchandise.