Illinois State adds first spring recruit in former Tennessee State guard Mark Freeman

Mark Freeman, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound sophomore guard from Tennesee State, will transfer to Illinois State, Verbal Commits reported Saturday.
Freeman averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds this season for the Tigers. As a freshman he averaged 6.5 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds while playing for Brian "Penny" Collins, a former ISU assistant coach.
A three-star ESPN.com recruit, Freeman played at Southwind High School in Memphis, Tenn. He was a finalist for Tennessee Class AAA Mr. Basketball after averaging 22 points and eight assists as a senior. Freeman then played a year at The Skill Factory in Woodstock, Ga., under new ISU assistant coach Rob Johnson.
Tennis falls in semifinals: Drake slipped past Illinois State, 4-3, in a Missouri Valley Conference Women's Tennis Championship semifinal match at Springfield, Mo.
After winning the doubles point, ISU got singles wins from Tijana Zlatanovic (No. 1) and Tara Damnjanovic (No. 2) to take a 3-0 lead. But Drake rallied with wins at the No. 3, No. 5 and No. 6 spots to tie the match before Maria Tatarnikova beat ISU's Laura Arciniegas, 2-6, 7-6, 7-5, to lift the Bulldogs.
Softball postponed: ISU's doubleheader at Evansville was postponed because of rain and unfavorable field conditions. The Redbirds and Purple Aces will play a twin bill beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Three track and field wins: Illinois State notched three wins at the Clark-Wood Open in Louisville, Ky.
Sydney Laufenberg won the discus for the third time this season, recording a season-best throw of 180 feet, 1 inch. The Redbirds secured wins in both the women’s and men’s 4x400-meter relays. ISU’s women’s squad of Destiny White, Mattie Lieb, Jordyn Bruce and Jaclyn Greci led the entire race and finished with a time of 3:51.15, while the men’s squad of Brandon Gage, Kai Larson, Cole Maguire and Kyle Langellier won with a time of 3:18.83.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN
Women golfers victorious: Led by senior Jenna DeMay, Illinois Wesleyan captured the CCIW Women's Golf Championship title at Oak Brook Country Club and automatically qualified for the NCAA Division III National Championship.
DeMay tied for second individually as IWU shot a 949 total to win the team title by 16 strokes over Carthage. DeMay shot a final-round 76 for a 230 total, five strokes behind medalist Marin Halovrsen of Wheaton (78).
IWU's other top-10 finishers were freshman Lexi Onsrud, who was fourth (79-234); senior Jackie Garcia, who was sixth (79-242); freshman Emma Thorman, tied for eighth (84-246); and senior Maggie Warrner, who tied for 10th (85-247).
The Division III National Championship will be held May 11-14 at Forest Akers Golf Course in East Lansing, Mich.