Illinois State adds first spring recruit in former Tennessee State guard Mark Freeman

Mark Freeman, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound sophomore guard from Tennesee State, will transfer to Illinois State, Verbal Commits reported Saturday.

Freeman averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds this season for the Tigers. As a freshman he averaged 6.5 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds while playing for Brian "Penny" Collins, a former ISU assistant coach.

A three-star ESPN.com recruit, Freeman played at Southwind High School in Memphis, Tenn. He was a finalist for Tennessee Class AAA Mr. Basketball after averaging 22 points and eight assists as a senior. Freeman then played a year at The Skill Factory in Woodstock, Ga., under new ISU assistant coach Rob Johnson.

Tennis falls in semifinals: Drake slipped past Illinois State, 4-3, in a Missouri Valley Conference Women's Tennis Championship semifinal match at Springfield, Mo.

After winning the doubles point, ISU got singles wins from Tijana Zlatanovic (No. 1) and Tara Damnjanovic (No. 2) to take a 3-0 lead. But Drake rallied with wins at the No. 3, No. 5 and No. 6 spots to tie the match before Maria Tatarnikova beat ISU's Laura Arciniegas, 2-6, 7-6, 7-5, to lift the Bulldogs.