 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois State softball grabs win over Northern Kentucky
0 comments
alert
COLLEGE REPORT

Illinois State softball grabs win over Northern Kentucky

{{featured_button_text}}
GUNNER PETERSON HEDSHOT 2019

Peterson

 Jim Benson

Morgan Day struck out 10 and allowed one hit as Illinois State blanked Northern Kentucky, 4-0, in a Tennessee Invitational game called after five innings Saturday at Knoxville, Tenn.

Emme Olson hit a three-run homer in a four-run third for the Redbirds, who improved to 3-2. Day upped her record to 3-1.

Baseball loses to Oklahoma State: No. 17-ranked Oklahoma State scored six sixth-inning runs off two ISU relievers and defeated the Redbirds, 8-2.

ISU starter Sean Sinisko allowed two earned runs, struck out four and walked two over the first five innings. 

Gunner Peterson and Jack Butler drove in seventh-inning runs for the Redbirds (2-2). Butler had two of ISU's seven hits.

The Cowboys blasted three home runs among their seven hits.

Soccer posts win: Ashley Santos scored at the 68:40 mark off an assist by Arianna Lombardi to lift ISU to a 1-0 victory over Evansville in a Missouri Valley Conference women's soccer match at Evansville, Ind.

ISU (1-2) enjoyed a 7-2 advantage on shots on goal. Priya Gillan made two saves for the Redbirds.

Second for Wetzel: ISU freshman Charlie Wetzel, a Normal West graduate, finished second in the men's 5,000-meter run at the MVC Indoor Championships in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The 5,000 field ran an extra lap. Wetzel was timed in 15:36.25, including the extra 200 meters.

ISU's Kameesha Smith took third in the women's long jump at 18 feet, 9¾ inches.

MVC record for Anstey: ISU senior Jack Anstey set a Missouri Valley Conference record in the 1,500-meter run at the Texas Qualifier in Austin. Anstey was clocked in 3 minutes, 39.73 seconds.

+2 
Morgan Day head shot 2020

Day
+2 
EMME OLSON 2021 HEDSHOT

Olson
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cardinals take batting practice and Martinez faces hitters

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News