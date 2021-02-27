Illinois State softball grabs win over Northern Kentucky

Morgan Day struck out 10 and allowed one hit as Illinois State blanked Northern Kentucky, 4-0, in a Tennessee Invitational game called after five innings Saturday at Knoxville, Tenn.

Emme Olson hit a three-run homer in a four-run third for the Redbirds, who improved to 3-2. Day upped her record to 3-1.

Baseball loses to Oklahoma State: No. 17-ranked Oklahoma State scored six sixth-inning runs off two ISU relievers and defeated the Redbirds, 8-2.

ISU starter Sean Sinisko allowed two earned runs, struck out four and walked two over the first five innings.

Gunner Peterson and Jack Butler drove in seventh-inning runs for the Redbirds (2-2). Butler had two of ISU's seven hits.

The Cowboys blasted three home runs among their seven hits.

Soccer posts win: Ashley Santos scored at the 68:40 mark off an assist by Arianna Lombardi to lift ISU to a 1-0 victory over Evansville in a Missouri Valley Conference women's soccer match at Evansville, Ind.

ISU (1-2) enjoyed a 7-2 advantage on shots on goal. Priya Gillan made two saves for the Redbirds.