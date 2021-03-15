Illinois State volleyball topples Missouri State again

The Illinois State volleyball team completed a two-match sweep of Missouri State with a 25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 25-21 Missouri Valley Conference victory Monday at Redbird Arena.

Sarah Kushner paced ISU with 21 kills, Kaylee Martin added 15 and Sydney Holt 13.

Stef Jankiewicz topped the Redbirds (9-5, 7-3 in the MVC) with 49 assists and 18 digs.

Missouri State dropped to 12-5 and 8-4 in league play.

Koski 99th at nationals: ISU senior Kevin Koski finished 99th in a field of 252 runners at the NCAA Cross Country Championships with a time of 31:32.5 over 10 kilometers at the Oklahoma State course in Stillwater, Okla.

Koski is the fourth Redbird to post a top 100 finish, joining Kyle Mattes (52nd in 2018, 99th in 2017), Christian Goy (65th in 2002) and Robert Breit (80th in 2001).

Koski came through the 2,000-meter mark in 173rd place and was 144th at 3,000 meters before continuing to move up in the pack.

Golfers seventh: David Perkins shot rounds of 74-70 and is tied for 18th individually as Illinois State's men's golf team is seventh after 36 holes of the Louisiana Classic at Lafayette, La.