Illinois State volleyball topples Missouri State again

The Illinois State volleyball team completed a two-match sweep of Missouri State with a 25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 25-21 Missouri Valley Conference victory Monday at Redbird Arena.
Sarah Kushner paced ISU with 21 kills, Kaylee Martin added 15 and Sydney Holt 13.
Stef Jankiewicz topped the Redbirds (9-5, 7-3 in the MVC) with 49 assists and 18 digs.
Missouri State dropped to 12-5 and 8-4 in league play.
Koski 99th at nationals: ISU senior Kevin Koski finished 99th in a field of 252 runners at the NCAA Cross Country Championships with a time of 31:32.5 over 10 kilometers at the Oklahoma State course in Stillwater, Okla.
Koski is the fourth Redbird to post a top 100 finish, joining Kyle Mattes (52nd in 2018, 99th in 2017), Christian Goy (65th in 2002) and Robert Breit (80th in 2001).
Koski came through the 2,000-meter mark in 173rd place and was 144th at 3,000 meters before continuing to move up in the pack.
Golfers seventh: David Perkins shot rounds of 74-70 and is tied for 18th individually as Illinois State's men's golf team is seventh after 36 holes of the Louisiana Classic at Lafayette, La.
The Redbirds, who were tied for third after shooting 290 in the morning round, had 292 in the afternoon for a 582 total. Illinois fired 555 and holds a 13-stroke lead over Louisiana in the 14-team field.
Also in the top-40 individually is ISU's Parker Wisdom, who is tied for 32nd (76-71).
Football drops out of rankings: After a third straight loss, ISU fell out of the Stats Perform FCS top 25.
After No. 1 James Madison, North Dakota is the top Missouri Valley Football Conference team at No. 2.
North Dakota State moved up one spot to fourth after a 21-13 win over ISU.
Southern Illinois rose five rungs to fifth after defeating Northern Iowa. That result sent UNI from fourth to 10th.
Illinois Wesleyan
Men's basketball No. 4: The IWU men's basketball team finished the season ranked fourth in the Division III national rankings of d3hoops.com. The Titans' final record was 8-1.