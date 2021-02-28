Illinois State women win fourth straight MVC indoor track title

The Illinois State women's team captured its record fourth straight Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships on Sunday at Cedar Falls, Iowa.
After trailing Southern Illinois by 40 points following the first two days of the meet, ISU scored 70 points Sunday to secure the win and finish with 138 points.
ISU senior Kameesha Smith won her second straight high crown with a school-record effort of 6 feet. Senior Mya Robinson won the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.68 seconds.
The women’s squad capped off the day with a victory in the 4x400-meter relay. The relay team of Destiny White, Mattie Lieb, Audrey Harrod and Jaclyn Greci led the entire race and clocked 3:50.01.
The ISU men were third with 138 points. Northern Iowa and Indiana State were first and second.
Redbird winners were senior Brandon Gage in the 400 (49.03), Riley Wells in the 800 (1:52.08) and Jake Gillum in the mile (4:13.91).
ISU's Jeff Bovee was named MVC Women’s Coach of the Year, while Smith earned Most Outstanding Field Athlete and Gillum earned the Elite 17 Award Winner.
Baseball blanked: Oklahoma State clubbed three home runs as the No. 17-ranked Cowboys took a 6-0 victory over ISU to sweep a three-game baseball series before an O'Brate Stadium crowd of 2,413 in Stillwater, Okla.
Joe Butler and Jordan Libman each had two of seven hits for ISU (2-3).
Oklahoma State (7-0) scored runs in the first and second and two more in the fourth off Redbird starter Jack Anderson (0-1), who allowed four hits while walking one and striking out one.
Bryce Osmond (1-0) blanked ISU in the first five innings to get the win. Osmond gave up three hits. He walked two and struck out three.
Illinois Wesleyan
IWU-Wheaton game canceled: A men's basketball game that had Wheaton playing at Illinois Wesleyan on Tuesday has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols among the Wheaton team.
IWU (5-1) will be the No. 2 seed for the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament and will host Carroll in a quarterfinal game Saturday at Shirk Center.
The Titan women (4-3) also will play Carroll at Shirk Center in a CCIW Tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Elsewhere
Sandage ties school record: Bloomington High School graduate Colton Sandage scored a career-high 32 points and matched a Western Illinois school record with nine 3-pointers in the Leathernecks' 85-81 loss to Oral Roberts on Saturday in Tulsa, Okla.