5 questions with Leanna Bordner, Illinois State University deputy athletics director

Name: Leanna Bordner
Position: Deputy athletic director at Illinois State University
1. How long have you been an athletic administrator at Illinois State University and what did you do prior?
"I am in my 28th year at Illinois State. I started here as the event manager, then did marketing, transitioning to overseeing the marketing/sponsorship side of our department. Then in 2002, I took over for my mentor, Linda Herman, as the senior woman administrator. I currently oversee men's and women's sports, serve on and direct several department and Missouri Valley Conference committees and remain active in the community on several boards. Prior to my administrative career (the 'dark side,' as my coaching friends like to call it!) I served 16 years as an assistant women's basketball coach at the collegiate level."
2. What are some of your proudest accomplishments over your years as deputy athletic director/senior woman administrator at Illinois State University?
"Our accomplishments as a department, or on a team, are always 'we,' and never 'me' or 'I.' We have really good people in this department and university, and we pride ourselves as facilitating and encouraging communication, collaboration and commitment. Our staff are really good, and make us successful on a daily basis. Every day that we graduate a student-athlete, help a coach navigate a difficult situation, win a game, help a student-athlete get an internship or a job, mentor a young person — that makes me extremely proud to be a Redbird and serve this university and athletics department."
3. What are your thoughts about Larry Lyons' career as athletic director?
"Larry served this university and department for many years, putting the best interests of coaches and student-athletes first. He has been creative in funding models, facility design and implementation, commitment to academic success, providing resources for our coaches to be able to provide student-athletes a championship experience, as well as a loyal, steady voice of reason on MVC and NCAA committees. He has served us well, and his contributions are recognized and appreciated. His retirement plans are well deserved, and we are thankful he will remain connected to all Redbirds."
4. How do you feel about Kyle Brennan being named the next athletic director?
"We are all excited that Kyle has joined us here at ISU. Transitioning to a leadership job in athletics takes a bit of time, and to come in midyear, during COVID times, makes it even harder. Kyle has embraced everyone in the department and university and we all appreciate his positive attitude and willingness to jump right in. He brings with him a diverse experience in athletics, and has a vison, core values and winning mindset our internal and external communities will enjoy. He understands our departmental needs and will work tirelessly to help us attain our championship goals, and move us forward with creative, collaborative thinking and consultation. As well, we can't wait for Beth and the boys to get here and officially welcome them to the Redbird family!"
5. One of Brennan's roles as chief operating officer and deputy athletic director at the University of Utah was working with coaches, serving as a sport administrator for several teams. How important is that to the role of an athletic director?
"It is very important to understand what our coaches deal with, maneuver on a daily basis, and simply to understand the challenges faced in our athletics world today. Coaches want to know they are supported, and Kyle will very quickly provide that to our caches and staff. He is also very student-athlete-driven, which is a great thing. His priority coming in is to meet with coaches and connect with our student-athletes. He will provide many opportunities for the student-athlete voice to help guide us, while facilitating coach relationships, priorities and vison. His servant leadership and friendly, approachable style are a great fit for ISU and our community. 'Go You Redbirds!'"
