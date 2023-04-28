NORMAL – With Paige Robinson headed to the WNBA and Mary Crompton entering medical school, Illinois State women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie saw a need for another perimeter shooter.

ISU brought in one of the Missouri Valley Conference’s best when former Bradley player Caroline Waite signed a transfer agreement to join the Redbirds.

“We knew we needed to get a player who can really stretch the floor,” Gillespie said. “A shooter is the big piece we wanted to get, and we could not be more thrilled with the one we got."

The 5-foot-4 Waite, who has two seasons of eligibility at ISU, ranked second behind Crompton in MVC 3-pointers per game last season at 2.4. She led Bradley and was 13th in the conference at 12.9 points per game as the Braves finished at 4-28.

“With the way we play and how we used Mary, Caroline will fit in really well,” said Gillespie. “They are very similar. Mary has a couple inches on Caroline, but what I love is Caroline is kind of like Mary in everybody said they were just pure shooters.

"Both have worked very hard on their game to be more than that. Caroline is pretty crafty. We needed more depth in our backcourt. That’s why we were so thrilled when it all worked out.”

A native of Ames, Iowa, Waite averaged 13.0 points over the 2021-22 season and was named MVC Freshman of the Year.

Waite, whose mother Betsy played softball at ISU, has 148 3-pointers over two seasons and owns shooting percentages of 35.5 on field goal attempts, 33.9 on 3-point tries and 84.5 on free throws for her college career.

Gillespie believes Waite adds to the number of 3-point shooting threats on next season’s roster that includes returning starters Maya Wong and Kate Bullman, reserve guard Abbie Aalsma and Daijah Smith, who missed all of last season after knee surgery.

“Abbie is one of the most gifted shooters we’ve had,” said the ISU coach. “At a different school, she would have had a much larger role. But she got to learn from two of the best guards to probably play at Illinois State (Robinson and Crompton). Abbie is going to explode next year. She’s going to have a huge impact on our team.”

Gillespie has one scholarship remaining but does not anticipate using it now.

“We’re good right now. I like where we’re at,” she said. “If something would fall into our laps we would definitely entertain that. But we’re set. I can’t wait to get going with this team. I think we have a chance to be pretty good again.”

