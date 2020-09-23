After FCS quarterfinals, Illinois State football enthused about 2020 prospects

NORMAL — Upon the conclusion of a football season, it's natural to look ahead to the beginning of the next.
Illinois State coach Brock Spack has more to look forward to than most.
"We have a lot of good players coming back next year," Spack said after the Redbird season ended with a 9-3 loss to No. 1-ranked North Dakota State at the Fargodome. "We'll come up here next year and try to do it again."
Despite the FCS quarterfinal playoff loss to the program that has won seven of the past eight FCS national titles, ISU enjoyed a breakthrough season.
The Redbirds obliterated the mold of three straight six-win campaigns with a 10-5 record, earned the team's first playoff berth since 2016, advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015 and won two playoff games for the first time since 2014.
ISU likely will end the season with a top 10 national ranking.
"Everybody would love to be a senior and knock off the best team in the country," senior linebacker Ty DeForest said. "But we really changed the culture of this program, changed it a lot for the better.
"My college career is over. But if I can be part of that catalyst, that team that changed it and watch this program skyrocket, I’m OK with it."
As ISU reluctantly heads into the offseason, here’s a peek at what the 2020 Redbirds might look like.
Defense
DeForest and safety Luther Kirk were the only seniors to start the season finale. Still, ISU’s deep group of linebackers did feature other seniors in DeMarco Washington, Tuvone Clark and Aaron Mends.
Despite that, the Redbirds still seem well equipped to fill those vacancies. Dylan Draka shared time with Mends at will linebacker and was highly productive with 88 tackles, just one off Kirk’s team best 89.
"Draka had a phenomenal year," Spack said. "I didn't see that one coming. He played really well."
Zeke Vandenburgh split time with Washington at sam linebacker and could be in for a major uptick in playing time next season.
"Zeke can play all four (linebacker) spots," said Spack. "He's strong, powerful, explosive, smart. I really like him as a pass rusher."
Tennessee transfer Shanon Reid figures to help at either sam or will. Cade Campos impressed the defensive staff while sitting out as a redshirt and could work his way into playing time as a redshirt freshman. Giavion Mason and Jeremiah Jordan also are in the mix.
The heir apparent to DeForest in the middle is Kenton Wilhoit with Matthew Wedig also at the position.
Brandon Simon returns after sharing time with Clark at the jack linebacker, a hybrid spot that combines linebacker and end duties. Simon fared well while on the field and could be helped by Vandenburgh or Damien Jackson next fall.
The front three in ISU's 3-4 alignment returns everyone after a highly productive season.
End Romeo McKnight had 12 sacks and was a first team Missouri Valley all-star. John Ridgeway and Jason Lewan were hard to handle on the inside and will be juniors in 2020.
That group also boasts depth with Jacob Powell inside, Steven Podkulski capable of playing inside or outside and Blake Fehrmann on the edge. On the horizon are Jude Okolo and Josh Dinga.
The secondary will miss the skill and leadership of Kirk, but Clayton Isbell is a strong candidate to take over Kirk's free safety spot after serving as the nickel back (a fifth defensive back on passing downs) in 2019.
Devin Taylor is an all-conference cornerback and Charles Woods returns at the other corner with Christian Uphoff back at strong safety.
Iverson Brown could move into Isbell's nickel position and can play safety or corner. Cornerbacks Jarrell Jackson and Braden Price and safeties Mike Gardner, Peyton Jones and Trenton Hatfield have some playing experience.
Offense
Reviving the passing game has to be a huge priority. The uneven play of quarterback Brady Davis, then the injury to Davis and numerous wide receiver maladies meant the Redbirds averaged an unacceptable 117.8 yards through the air per game.
Davis will return for a sixth year and is ISU’s most experienced quarterback. But Bryce Jefferson opened eyes while winning two of three playoff games after Davis went down with a knee injury. And highly regarded Jack Baltz redshirted after getting minimal playing time in his first season on campus.
"I was very impressed with Bryce's demeanor," Spack said. "He's got to continue to work on his throwing motion. But the way he handled the offense and handled himself in tough situations, he did a good job."
Davis will not be at full strength during spring drills so Jefferson, Baltz and walk-on Britton Morris will get plenty of work.
"I think it will be a competition. I think you'll see Baltz take off a little bit more," said Spack. "You don't want to tell a kid (Davis) he loses his starting job over an injury, but Bryce deserves a chance to play and be a starting quarterback. That's what he'll be in the spring.
"Brady has some work to do. He needs to settle down, stay in the pocket, throw from a balanced platform and not flush when he's not supposed to."
Spack points to a 40-27 win over Northern Arizona on Sept. 21 as an illustration of a healthy Redbird offense’s potential. Davis passed for over 400 yards and Andrew Edgar had 212 yards in receiving.
That also marked the last game Davis and top receivers Edgar and Taylor Grimes played together. Grimes suffered a season-ending knee injury in that Northern Arizona contest and Edgar was sidelined for seven games by a broken collarbone.
"Edgar is cat quick and deceivingly fast. We're a completely different offense when he's playing," Spack said. "The same with Grimes. His speed is what we need."
Out of necessity, true freshman Kacper Rutkiewicz and redshirt freshman Austin Nagel emerged as receiving threats. Promising young receiver Eric Rogers also will be coming back from a knee injury. Tristan Bailey showed red zone skills with two touchdown grabs.
The backfield will sorely miss two-time All-American tailback James Robinson, who rushed for 1,917 yards. Robinson dominated the workload and leaves as the No. 2 career rusher in school history.
Carries next season figure to be distributed more evenly. Jeff Proctor ran for 476 yards but missed the final four games with a knee injury.
Despite his modest 5-foot-8, 185-pound stature, Proctor is capable of "20 to 25 carries (a game)," according to Spack. "He's a lot stronger and tougher than he looks. He's very explosive."
The Redbirds redshirted the freshman tailback trio of Pha'leak Brown, Cole Mueller and Nigel White while all three showed the talent to contribute next season. Kevin Brown provides another smaller but speedy option.
ISU loses two line starters to graduation in guards Jared Rients and Adam Solomon. Gabe Megginson, a starting guard to begin the season who succumbed to a back ailment, expects to compete for the guard spot he once held.
"It would be very nice to have him even if he could only play 30 to 40 snaps a game," Spack said of Megginson. "A back injury is serious. It's a total medical decision. The issue is will he be cleared to play."
The Redbirds have All-American left tackle Drew Himmelman for one more season. Center Drew Bones and right tackle Cole Anderson also are back.
Trey Georgie could take over a guard spot. Zach Mueller, Evan Day, Peyton Asche and junior college transfer Kirby Peine are next in line for playing time.
Special teams
JT Bohlken completed a second straight excellent punting season with a 41.3 average and has one season remaining.
Place-kicker Sam Fenlason departed with a spectacular senior season, converting 17 of 21 field goal attempts.
That leaves the job wide open for a competition involving 2019 kickoff man Aiden Bresnahan, Trevor Bond and incoming freshman Adam Saul. Paul Monaco also has one year left after two rock solid seasons as long snapper.
ISU extracted little out of the return game and punt returns were a glaring weakness. The Redbirds lost possession on four muffed punts and netted just 50 punt return yards all season.
Schedule
ISU opens the 2020 season on Sept. 4 at Illinois before returning to FCS competition with a Sept. 12 game at Eastern Illinois.
The first home game and first MVFC contest is Sept. 26 against South Dakota. The rematch with North Dakota State is Oct. 3 at Fargo, N.D.
The Redbirds also have conference games with Southern Illinois, Western Illinois and North Dakota at Hancock Stadium. ISU travels to Northern Iowa, Indiana State and Missouri State. The regular season finale is a Nov. 21 nonconference home game against new FCS program Dixie State.
