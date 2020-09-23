After FCS quarterfinals, Illinois State football enthused about 2020 prospects

Iverson Brown could move into Isbell's nickel position and can play safety or corner. Cornerbacks Jarrell Jackson and Braden Price and safeties Mike Gardner, Peyton Jones and Trenton Hatfield have some playing experience.

Offense

Reviving the passing game has to be a huge priority. The uneven play of quarterback Brady Davis, then the injury to Davis and numerous wide receiver maladies meant the Redbirds averaged an unacceptable 117.8 yards through the air per game.

Davis will return for a sixth year and is ISU’s most experienced quarterback. But Bryce Jefferson opened eyes while winning two of three playoff games after Davis went down with a knee injury. And highly regarded Jack Baltz redshirted after getting minimal playing time in his first season on campus.

"I was very impressed with Bryce's demeanor," Spack said. "He's got to continue to work on his throwing motion. But the way he handled the offense and handled himself in tough situations, he did a good job."

Davis will not be at full strength during spring drills so Jefferson, Baltz and walk-on Britton Morris will get plenty of work.