Alex Kotov's junior college coach said Illinois State basketball recruit better than numbers indicate

NORMAL — Martin McCann said don't let Alex Kotov's junior college statistics fool you. The Daytona State (Fla.) College head basketball coach believes Illinois State is getting someone who can help immediately.
Kotov, a 6-foot-10, 215-pound power forward from Moscow, Russia, gave a verbal commitment to ISU on Tuesday. He made a campus visit last month and sat behind ISU's bench during a 74-71 overtime loss to Bradley.
McCann has coached Kotov the last two seasons. They were together at Palm Beach State in the 2018-19 season in which Kotov started 26 games and averaged 6.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 40.4% from the field, 53.8% at the free throw line and 24.2% on 3-pointers.
When McCann took the head coaching job at Daytona State, Kotov and three other Palm Beach players went with him. Kotov suffered a spiral fracture of his pinkie on his non-shooting hand in the second game this season.
Kotov underwent surgery and didn't play again, allowing him to seek a medical redshirt and three years of eligibility with the Redbirds.
The month-long spring signing period begins April 15. Efforts on Friday to reach Kotov in Moscow, where he is on spring break, were unsuccessful.
Kotov came to the United States as a high school senior to play at Montverde (Fla.) Academy. Led by RJ Barrett, who spent his freshman season at Duke before becoming the No. 3 overall draft pick by the New York Knicks, Montverde went undefeated and won the Geico National Boys Championship in 2018.
"His percentages were not great (at Palm Beach State)," said McCann. "We think a lot of that was because he was a catch-and-shoot guy at Montverde and we asked him to do a whole lot more at Palm Beach."
Kotov averaged 4.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in his two games this season for Daytona State, which finished 17-13.
"He's kind of different for a junior college player. He has an unbelievable feel for game," said McCann. "He's athletic enough and big enough and strong enough that he's not a typical Euro or juco (player) that takes times to adjust. We expected him to start for us at the 4 (power forward) this year and be a huge piece to the puzzle. Our year did not go as hoped, and a lot of it was due to not having him."
McCann said Kotov, who is a junior college academic All-American with a 4.0 grade-point average, initially wanted to go to a Division I school after his freshman year at Palm Beach.
"Looking at those (shooting) numbers and how his body changed and how he got used to the college game, that was a deciding factor (in staying another year)," said McCann.
"He got all these offers, but if he came back with the same amount of shots and same amount of rebounds and shot 50 (% from the field), 40 (on 3-pointers) and 75 (on free throws), if that happened you're going to go to the high majors."
McCann said ISU was the only visit that Kotov took. He turned down visits to Nevada, Hawaii, Cincinnati and Texas A&M.
"I know they (the Redbirds) needed another front-court guy. I know that was clear for Alex at the Bradley game he went to," said McCann. "Obviously they have quality players, but they needed some help.
"We're excited for him and he's excited. I think it's a great level and a great fit. I have a lot of faith in Dan and think he's a great person and great coach."
This is the second player that McCann has sent to ISU. DJ Clayton played for McCann at Palm Beach State before spending the 2016-17 season with the Redbirds.
NCAA rules prohibit Muller from commenting on recruits until the school receives a signed national letter of intent.
