Alex Kotov's junior college coach said Illinois State basketball recruit better than numbers indicate

The month-long spring signing period begins April 15. Efforts on Friday to reach Kotov in Moscow, where he is on spring break, were unsuccessful.

Kotov came to the United States as a high school senior to play at Montverde (Fla.) Academy. Led by RJ Barrett, who spent his freshman season at Duke before becoming the No. 3 overall draft pick by the New York Knicks, Montverde went undefeated and won the Geico National Boys Championship in 2018.

"His percentages were not great (at Palm Beach State)," said McCann. "We think a lot of that was because he was a catch-and-shoot guy at Montverde and we asked him to do a whole lot more at Palm Beach."

Kotov averaged 4.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in his two games this season for Daytona State, which finished 17-13.

"He's kind of different for a junior college player. He has an unbelievable feel for game," said McCann. "He's athletic enough and big enough and strong enough that he's not a typical Euro or juco (player) that takes times to adjust. We expected him to start for us at the 4 (power forward) this year and be a huge piece to the puzzle. Our year did not go as hoped, and a lot of it was due to not having him."