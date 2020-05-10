Four ISU players were named to the all-MVC first team from the 2010-11 through 2019-20 seasons. Another nine were on the second team. The Redbirds had the MVC Newcomer of the Year twice — DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell (2016) and Milik Yarbrough (2018).
The first and last seasons of the decade weren't prosperous for the Redbirds with 12-19 and 10-21 records, respectively. But the eight years in-between saw ISU compile a 160-110 record (.592), including 85-59 in the Valley. The Redbirds set a school record with 28 wins in the 2016-17 season and won a share of their first MVC regular-season title in 19 years.
Four times the Redbirds made it to the MVC Tournament championship game in the last 10 years, only to fall short each time. Particularly painful was an overtime loss to Creighton in 2012 and squandering a 17-point first-half lead against Northern Iowa in 2015 after upsetting No. 8-ranked Wichita State in the semifinals.
Defeats to Wichita State in 2017 and Loyola in 2018 just added to the frustration for a program that hasn't made the NCAA field since 1998. The Redbirds did play in the NIT three times in the 2010s, going 3-3.
Picking an ISU All-Decade Team wasn't easy. While the college game is evolving more into a position-less squad with each season, for this purpose players were considered in their most natural spot on the court. Leaving out Akoon-Purcell, who has played in the NBA since graduating in 2016 after a two-year ISU stay, was especially difficult.
To be eligible, players had to compete for ISU at least two seasons in the decade. That's why you won't see Nic Moore, who enjoyed a great freshman campaign with the Redbirds in the 2011-12 season before transferring to SMU with Jankovich.
When he came to ISU in 2016, Fayne was an unpolished, lean and athletic 6-9 left-hander who could dunk with the best of them. But when the ISU stars left after capturing the 2017 Valley title, Fayne stepped out of the shadows. He averaged 15.6 and 15.9 points in each of his last two seasons and finished his three-year career with 1,295 points, ranking No. 21 in school history. Fayne also sits No. 8 in career blocks with 108.
SMALL FORWARD: MiKyle McIntosh
If the powerfully built 6-7 Canadian would have stuck around for a final season instead of taking the graduate transfer route to Oregon in 2018, ISU's drought in the NCAA might be over. McIntosh had the skills to score at all three levels — post, mid-range and 3-point — and could easily run the offense when needed. McIntosh started 73 games and finished with 916 career points. He might have reached 1,000 except for missing five games in 2017 after needing arthroscopic knee surgery.
The Proviso East High School graduate was among Muller's first recruits and gave the Redbirds a true point guard for four years. The 6-foot Lee was a pesky on-the-ball defender with quick hands who developed into a dangerous scoring threat as well as being an elite passer. Lee's name is all over ISU's career record book. He ranks No. 1 in steals (248), No. 7 in 3-pointers made (180), No. 4 in assists (495) and No. 21 in scoring (1,268). Everything came together for Lee as a senior in the 2016-17 season when he became the fourth player in history to win the Larry Bird Trophy and the MVC Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same year.
SECOND TEAM
CENTER: Reggie Lynch
The happy-go-lucky 6-9 product from the Minneapolis suburbs was a true rim protector in his two seasons at ISU. Lynch blocked 189 shots, only 11 behind Carmichael's school record. His timing and ability to get off the floor quickly left many opposing centers flustered. Lynch had seven blocks against Youngstown State, which set a Redbird Arena record, and three other games of six. He transferred home to play his last two seasons at Minnesota.
POWER FORWARD: Deontae Hawkins
The "stretch 4" has become a sought-after player with an ability to draw bigger defenders away from the basket to make shots from 3-point range. Hawkins fit the bill perfectly. The Dayton, Ohio, product shot 44.3% outside the arc in the 2016-17 season when he often had to play the center spot. He scored 1,007 points in three seasons. The 6-8 Hawkins developed into an excellent interior defender despite giving up some weight and bulk.
SMALL FORWARD: Milik Yarbrough
There was no denying the skills the 6-6 Yarbrough brought to the court, leading the Redbirds in scoring, rebounding and assists as a senior. He was able to operate in the low post as efficiently as on the perimeter. After transferring from Saint Louis, the son of former ISU star Del Yarbrough scored 1,081 points and grabbed 438 rebounds in two seasons with the Redbirds. However, Yarbrough's turnovers as well as his indifferent attitude often hurt ISU and he was plagued by off-the-court issues.
OFF GUARD: Daishon Knight
Playing in Baltimore brought a toughness and edge to the 6-1, 189-pound Knight that he carried on the court for every game in his two seasons with ISU. Not afraid to take it inside or hit a pull-up jumper while also being a capable 3-point threat, he led the Redbirds in scoring both seasons (2014, 2015) and finished with 951 points. Knight also was a deadly free throw shooter as his .863 percentage in the 2014-15 season was ISU's best of the decade.
POINT GUARD: Keyshawn Evans
Although not a true point guard like his predecessor and mentor, Lee, Evans played the spot for two years as a reserve and his final two years as a starter. Evans, who was generously listed at 6-foot, was a deadly 3-point threat as a junior. He shot 41.9% and made 91 shots outside the arc in the 2017-18 season, just two off Jeff Harris' single-season school record. Evans, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native, suffered a shooting slump as a senior, but probably played the best defense of his career that season.
1 of 22
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard Paris Lee (1) drives on Wichita State forward Zach Brown (1) during Sunday’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
Illinois State forward MiKyle McIntosh (11) shoots over Wichita State guard Landry Shamet (11) during the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, last month.
Illinois State forward MiKyle McIntosh (11) drives on Wichita State center Shaquille Morris (24) during Sunday’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
Illinois State forward Deontae Hawkins (23) attempts to block a 3-point shot by Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. (21) during Sunday’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
Paris Lee, seen during the 2017 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game against Wichita State in St. Louis, won the MVC Larry Bird Trophy as the league's most valuable player and also captured the MVC Defensive Player of the Year award to become the only Illinois State player to capture both honors in the same season as he led the Redbirds to a school-record 28 wins.
Illinois State guard Paris Lee (1) leads a fast break against Wichita State during last Sunday’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Lee's grit and heart serve to inspire teammates and 50-something sportswriters alike.
Illinois State guard Keyshawn Evans (3) forces a loose ball as he defends against Wichita State guard Landry Shamet (11) during Sunday’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
Illinois State guard Paris Lee (1) makes a steal against Wichita State guard Landry Shamet (11) during the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game in March at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Lee has signed to play professionally in Belgium.
Illinois State forward MiKyle McIntosh (11) drives on Wichita State center Shaquille Morris (24) during the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game at Scottrade Center in St. Louis on March 5.
Illinois State forward MiKyle McIntosh (11) runs into tough defense from Wichita State's Shaquille Morris (24) and Markis McDuffie (32) during Sunday’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
Illinois State guards Paris Lee and Javaka Thompson console each other after the Redbirds’ 71-51 loss to Wichita State in Sunday’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
Illinois State guard Paris Lee hugs coach Dan Muller after the Redbirds’ 71-51 loss to Wichita State in the Missouri Valley tournament final Sunday in St. Louis. Lee and Muller are hoping to celebrate and hear ISU's name called Sunday for the NCAA Tournament.
Illinois State teammates, from left, MiKyle McIntosh, Paris Lee and David Ndiaye sit dejected on the bench after their 71-51 loss to Wichita State in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, last month.
Illinois State forward MiKyle McIntosh and guard Paris Lee sit dejected after the Redbirds' 71-51 loss to Wichita State in Sunday’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
Illinois State assistant coach Brian Reese and forward MiKyle McIntosh, right, console guard Paris Lee, left, after the Redbirds’ 71-51 loss to Wichita State in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
Illinois State forward MiKyle McIntosh and guard Paris Lee console each other after the Redbirds' 71-51 loss to Wichita State in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, last month.
Illinois State coach Dan Muller applauds the thousands of fans who ventured to watch the Redbirds’ loss to Wichita State in last weekend's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game in St. Louis. The Redbirds weren't selected for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday and will play in the National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Illinois State center David Ndiaye collects his thoughts in the locker room following the Redbirds’ 71-51 loss Wichita State in Sunday’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
