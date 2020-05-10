× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — An elusive trip to the NCAA Basketball Tournament might have painfully eluded Illinois State in the last decade.

What wasn't lacking was a parade of top talent coming through Redbird Arena.

Led by the 2017 Larry Bird Trophy winner as the Missouri Valley Conference's most outstanding player in Paris Lee, ISU fans were treated to plenty of star power brought in by head coaches Tim Jankovich and Dan Muller during the last 10 seasons.

Four ISU players were named to the all-MVC first team from the 2010-11 through 2019-20 seasons. Another nine were on the second team. The Redbirds had the MVC Newcomer of the Year twice — DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell (2016) and Milik Yarbrough (2018).

The first and last seasons of the decade weren't prosperous for the Redbirds with 12-19 and 10-21 records, respectively. But the eight years in-between saw ISU compile a 160-110 record (.592), including 85-59 in the Valley. The Redbirds set a school record with 28 wins in the 2016-17 season and won a share of their first MVC regular-season title in 19 years.

Four times the Redbirds made it to the MVC Tournament championship game in the last 10 years, only to fall short each time. Particularly painful was an overtime loss to Creighton in 2012 and squandering a 17-point first-half lead against Northern Iowa in 2015 after upsetting No. 8-ranked Wichita State in the semifinals.

Defeats to Wichita State in 2017 and Loyola in 2018 just added to the frustration for a program that hasn't made the NCAA field since 1998. The Redbirds did play in the NIT three times in the 2010s, going 3-3.

Picking an ISU All-Decade Team wasn't easy. While the college game is evolving more into a position-less squad with each season, for this purpose players were considered in their most natural spot on the court. Leaving out Akoon-Purcell, who has played in the NBA since graduating in 2016 after a two-year ISU stay, was especially difficult.

To be eligible, players had to compete for ISU at least two seasons in the decade. That's why you won't see Nic Moore, who enjoyed a great freshman campaign with the Redbirds in the 2011-12 season before transferring to SMU with Jankovich.

FIRST TEAM

CENTER: Jackie Carmichael

Not highly recruited out of Manhattan, Kan., the 6-foot-9, 240-pound Carmichael became a dominant low-post presence and ferocious rebounder. He ranks No. 8 on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,580 points, No. 3 in rebounds with 942 and No. 1 in blocked shots (200). Carmichael's most famous basket was a banked 3-pointer at the buzzer — one of only four he made in his career — to beat Evansville in 2012. He has enjoyed a professional career overseas since graduating in 2013, with his most recent stop in France.

POWER FORWARD: Phil Fayne

When he came to ISU in 2016, Fayne was an unpolished, lean and athletic 6-9 left-hander who could dunk with the best of them. But when the ISU stars left after capturing the 2017 Valley title, Fayne stepped out of the shadows. He averaged 15.6 and 15.9 points in each of his last two seasons and finished his three-year career with 1,295 points, ranking No. 21 in school history. Fayne also sits No. 8 in career blocks with 108.

SMALL FORWARD: MiKyle McIntosh

If the powerfully built 6-7 Canadian would have stuck around for a final season instead of taking the graduate transfer route to Oregon in 2018, ISU's drought in the NCAA might be over. McIntosh had the skills to score at all three levels — post, mid-range and 3-point — and could easily run the offense when needed. McIntosh started 73 games and finished with 916 career points. He might have reached 1,000 except for missing five games in 2017 after needing arthroscopic knee surgery.

OFF GUARD: Tyler Brown

Talk about a pure shooting stroke. The 6-4 Brown possessed deep range and was usually the No. 1 focus on opponent's scouting reports. Brown came to ISU in 2011 out of Owensboro, Ky., and totaled 1,046 points in his only two seasons to rank No. 41 on the school's all-time scoring list, while his 159 3-pointers are No. 8. Brown tied the school single-game record with eight 3-pointers as ISU beat Ole Miss in a 2011 NIT first-round game. An overlooked part of Brown's game was the 80 steals he recorded. The highlight of Brown's career might have come in his home state when he scored 25 points as ISU led most of the way before falling at No. 5-ranked Louisville, 69-66, in November 2012.

POINT GUARD: Paris Lee

The Proviso East High School graduate was among Muller's first recruits and gave the Redbirds a true point guard for four years. The 6-foot Lee was a pesky on-the-ball defender with quick hands who developed into a dangerous scoring threat as well as being an elite passer. Lee's name is all over ISU's career record book. He ranks No. 1 in steals (248), No. 7 in 3-pointers made (180), No. 4 in assists (495) and No. 21 in scoring (1,268). Everything came together for Lee as a senior in the 2016-17 season when he became the fourth player in history to win the Larry Bird Trophy and the MVC Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same year.

SECOND TEAM

CENTER: Reggie Lynch

The happy-go-lucky 6-9 product from the Minneapolis suburbs was a true rim protector in his two seasons at ISU. Lynch blocked 189 shots, only 11 behind Carmichael's school record. His timing and ability to get off the floor quickly left many opposing centers flustered. Lynch had seven blocks against Youngstown State, which set a Redbird Arena record, and three other games of six. He transferred home to play his last two seasons at Minnesota.

POWER FORWARD: Deontae Hawkins

The "stretch 4" has become a sought-after player with an ability to draw bigger defenders away from the basket to make shots from 3-point range. Hawkins fit the bill perfectly. The Dayton, Ohio, product shot 44.3% outside the arc in the 2016-17 season when he often had to play the center spot. He scored 1,007 points in three seasons. The 6-8 Hawkins developed into an excellent interior defender despite giving up some weight and bulk.

SMALL FORWARD: Milik Yarbrough

There was no denying the skills the 6-6 Yarbrough brought to the court, leading the Redbirds in scoring, rebounding and assists as a senior. He was able to operate in the low post as efficiently as on the perimeter. After transferring from Saint Louis, the son of former ISU star Del Yarbrough scored 1,081 points and grabbed 438 rebounds in two seasons with the Redbirds. However, Yarbrough's turnovers as well as his indifferent attitude often hurt ISU and he was plagued by off-the-court issues.

OFF GUARD: Daishon Knight

Playing in Baltimore brought a toughness and edge to the 6-1, 189-pound Knight that he carried on the court for every game in his two seasons with ISU. Not afraid to take it inside or hit a pull-up jumper while also being a capable 3-point threat, he led the Redbirds in scoring both seasons (2014, 2015) and finished with 951 points. Knight also was a deadly free throw shooter as his .863 percentage in the 2014-15 season was ISU's best of the decade.

POINT GUARD: Keyshawn Evans

Although not a true point guard like his predecessor and mentor, Lee, Evans played the spot for two years as a reserve and his final two years as a starter. Evans, who was generously listed at 6-foot, was a deadly 3-point threat as a junior. He shot 41.9% and made 91 shots outside the arc in the 2017-18 season, just two off Jeff Harris' single-season school record. Evans, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native, suffered a shooting slump as a senior, but probably played the best defense of his career that season.

PHOTOS: Illinois State's dream of MVC Championship ends in final

