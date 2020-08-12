Argentina's Fernandez de Oliveira ousts Illinois State's David Perkins in U.S. Amateur

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BANDON, Ore. — Illinois State senior David Perkins of East Peoria fell behind early and mounted a rally before losing to Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira of Argentina, 3 and 1, in a U.S. Amateur first-round match Wednesday at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.

Fernandez de Oliveira, a sophomore at Texas Christian, birdied Nos. 3, 4 and 5 to take a 3-up advantage.

Perkins made birdies at the 10th and 13th to trim the deficit to 1-down. The 20-year-old Fernandez de Oliveira came back with birdies at Nos. 14 and 17 to close the match.

Perkins was the No. 29 seed after shooting 2-under par 141 in stroke-play qualifying. Fernandez de Oliveira fired 143 in qualifying and was the 36th seed.

Fernandez faces No. 61 seed Sam Harned of Rocklin, Calif., in Thursday's second round. Harned upset No. 4 Travis McInroe of McKinney, Texas, 4 and 3, in a first-round match.

Third-round matches also will be held Wednesday. Quarterfinals are set for Friday, with the semifinals Saturday and the 36-hole championship match Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.