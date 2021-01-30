Balanced hitting attack helps Illinois State avenge volleyball loss to Cincinnati

NORMAL — Freshman Kaitlyn Prondzinski led the way with 12 kills as Illinois State recovered from a loss less than 24 hours earlier to down Cincinnati, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19, in a nonconference volleyball match Saturday at Redbird Arena.

Kaylee Martin added 11 kills while Sarah Kushner had 10 and Nicole Lund nine as the Redbirds hit .234 in improving their record to 3-2.

"When you have three people in double digits and Nicole was one off, we're going to be hard to defend with that kind of balance," said ISU head coach Leah Johnson.

Stef Jankiewicz contributed 39 assists for ISU. Kendal Meier paced the defense with 16 digs and Kushner had four of the Redbirds' nine aces.

Cincinnati, which beat ISU in four sets in its season opener Friday, was held to a .146 hitting percentage. Madison Waters' 11 kills paced the Bearcats.

"Today I felt we came out fiery, wanting the ball and wanting to be a playmaker in all facets of the game," said Johnson.

ISU faces Bradley at 6 p.m. Monday in Peoria. The Redbirds defeated the Braves in straight sets earlier this week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.