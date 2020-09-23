Beathard out, Muhammad-Lankford, Irvin in as ISU offensive coordinator

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Kurt Beathard is no longer offensive coordinator of the Illinois State football team.

Head coach Brock Spack announced Wednesday that receivers coach Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford and tight ends-fullbacks coach C.J. Irvin would serve as co-offensive coordinators.

“I’m excited for Ghaali and C.J. to take over co-offensive coordinator duties,” Spack said in a university news release. “They’ve been great additions to our staff over the past several years, and I have no doubts they will do a great job in their new role working together.

"We would also like to thank Kurt for his efforts and wish him the best moving forward.”

No reason was given for Beathard’s departure. Spack said he “can’t expound” on the matter, and a message left for Beathard was not returned.

Muhammad-Lankford, who joined Spack’s staff in 2019, was recently promoted to associate head coach on offense.