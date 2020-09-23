Beathard out, Muhammad-Lankford, Irvin in as ISU offensive coordinator

NORMAL — Kurt Beathard is no longer offensive coordinator of the Illinois State football team.
Head coach Brock Spack announced Wednesday that receivers coach Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford and tight ends-fullbacks coach C.J. Irvin would serve as co-offensive coordinators.
“I’m excited for Ghaali and C.J. to take over co-offensive coordinator duties,” Spack said in a university news release. “They’ve been great additions to our staff over the past several years, and I have no doubts they will do a great job in their new role working together.
"We would also like to thank Kurt for his efforts and wish him the best moving forward.”
No reason was given for Beathard’s departure. Spack said he “can’t expound” on the matter, and a message left for Beathard was not returned.
Muhammad-Lankford, who joined Spack’s staff in 2019, was recently promoted to associate head coach on offense.
Entering his second year at ISU, Irvin also was the Redbird special teams coach last season but those duties will be assumed by defensive assistants Mike Banks and Kye Stewart.
A veteran coach who has been part of numerous FBS and FCS staffs, Beathard was the offensive coordinator for ISU’s FCS national championship runner-up season of 2014.
After the 2015 season, Beathard left the Redbirds for personal reasons. He returned to ISU for the 2018 and ’19 seasons.
Beathard also was ISU’s quarterbacks coach. Andy Belluomini has joined the Redbird staff as the new quarterbacks coach.
He has been employed as an offensive analyst at South Carolina, an offensive quality control coordinator at Florida, had an offensive/special teams quality control role at Northwestern and was the running backs coach at Butler.
Belluomini, a former quarterback at Westchester St. Joseph’s High School, also was a student assistant at Boise State.
“I have a longstanding relationship with Coach Fitzgerald and other members of the Northwestern coaching staff, and Andy was highly recommended by them all during the search process,” Spack said. “Andy has joined our staff and hit the ground running, and we look forward to him having a positive influence on our quarterback room.”
PHOTOS: ISU All-Decade team
Tre Roberson, QB, and Marshaun Coprich, RB
Matt Brown, QB
James Robinson, RB
Jordan Neukirch, FB
James O'Shaughnessy, TE
Tyrone Walker, WR
Anthony Warrum, WR
Spencer Schnell, WR
Cody White, OL, and Cal McCarthy, OL
Jermaine Barton, OL
Mark Spelman, OL
Drew Himmelman, OL
Michael Liedtke, OL
Colton Underwood, DL
Dalton Keene, DL
Romeo McKnight, DL
Eric Brunner, DL
Nate Palmer, DL
Pat Meehan, LB
Alex Donnelly, LB
Mike Zimmer, LB
Josh Howe, LB
Mike Banks, DB
Dontae McCoy, DB
Davontae Harris, DB
Luther Kirk, DB
Devin Taylor, DB
Ben Ericksen, DB
JT Bohlken, punter
Sean Slattery, place-kicker
Josh Burch, kickoff returner
Anthony Warrum, punt returner
Chris Highland, long snapper
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!