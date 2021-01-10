Benson's Three-Point Play from Illinois State's Win Over Evansville

Observations and thoughts following Illinois State's 73-68 win over Evansville in a Missouri Valley Conference game Sunday at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind:

NO. 1: BIG EFFORT FROM BIG GUYS

There was no denying Antonio Reeves stole the show with his uncannying late shooting for the Redbirds. Yet just as vital to ISU's first Missouri Valley Conference victory were Dusan Mahorcic and Harouna Sissoko.

Mahorcic made a splashy debut for the Redbirds in his first three games after missing the season's opening three games with a bad back. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound transfer from Moberly Area Community College scored 15 points in his ISU debut at Murray State and followed that with a double-double (14 points, 13 rebounds) at Ball State. He then scored 11 points against Chicago State.

But the past three games were tough on Mahorcic. He didn't fare well in two games against Loyola big man Cameron Krutwig and then had only three points in Saturday's 57-48 loss to Evansville, although he grabbed 11 boards.

Mahorcic recovered Sunday. He finished with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and even swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key. In the previous three games, Mahorcic scored a combined 11 points.