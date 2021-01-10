Benson's Three-Point Play from Illinois State's Win Over Evansville

Observations and thoughts following Illinois State's 73-68 win over Evansville in a Missouri Valley Conference game Sunday at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind:
NO. 1: BIG EFFORT FROM BIG GUYS
There was no denying Antonio Reeves stole the show with his uncannying late shooting for the Redbirds. Yet just as vital to ISU's first Missouri Valley Conference victory were Dusan Mahorcic and Harouna Sissoko.
Mahorcic made a splashy debut for the Redbirds in his first three games after missing the season's opening three games with a bad back. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound transfer from Moberly Area Community College scored 15 points in his ISU debut at Murray State and followed that with a double-double (14 points, 13 rebounds) at Ball State. He then scored 11 points against Chicago State.
But the past three games were tough on Mahorcic. He didn't fare well in two games against Loyola big man Cameron Krutwig and then had only three points in Saturday's 57-48 loss to Evansville, although he grabbed 11 boards.
Mahorcic recovered Sunday. He finished with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and even swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key. In the previous three games, Mahorcic scored a combined 11 points.
"He's figuring out what he's really good at," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "We got him on the perimeter making plays up with the dribble more, which is what he was doing earlier. We got him focused on the right things on the offensive end. He had an unbelievable game, not just a good game. To bounce back and accept some coaching since yesterday and keep his mind on team showed a lot of growth and maturity."
Sissoko hurt his Achilles near the end of the first half in Saturday's 57-48 loss and didn't play the rest of the way. Muller believes that really hurt ISU in the second half after the Redbirds held a one-point halftime lead.
The 6-7 Sissoko started Sunday and played a team-high 33 minutes. The redshirt freshman grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, one off his season high against UMass-Lowell, and scored five points. He also swished a 3-pointer from the corner in the first half.
"You see what a difference Harouna makes in our team," said Muller.
NO. 2: KEEP TURNOVERS LOW
ISU committed 15 turnovers during Saturday's loss. Many were of the careless variety in the first half that allowed Evansville to get within one at the break and take away the Redbirds' momentum from a fast start.
Despite the quick 22-hour turnaround when legs can get weary, ISU had a season-low seven turnovers Sunday. They didn't give Evansville a lot of extra possessions which could have resulted in another loss.
With the competent ballhandlers that ISU has on the court, the Redbirds shouldn't be a particularly high turnover team.
NO. 3: FIX THE FREE THROWS
It seems missing free throws can be contagious. When the Redbirds had their best free throw shooters at the line in the final minute — Reeves, DJ Horne and Josiah Strong — they started looking like Mahorcic.
The guard trio missed four of seven free throws and allowed Evansville to get within two possessions after ISU built a 10-point lead and seemingly had locked up the game.
ISU is now shooting 59.4% from the free throw line. That's not a typo. The Redbirds rank No. 331 out of 338 Division I teams at the line.
Figure this week the Redbirds will be shooting A LOT of free throws on their own time (with classes resuming). It didn't cost ISU a victory on Sunday, but it may very well down the road if the Redbirds don't start making them at a better clip.
ISU hasn't played at Redbird Arena since Dec. 15. The Redbirds will be home for their next five games, beginning with Saturday's 3 p.m. game against Indiana State. Although no fans are allowed into Redbird Arena, ISU needs to make it a home-court advantage and start piling up some home wins.
