Big rally sends Indiana State past Illinois State in baseball

Illinois State appeared headed for a split of a four-game Missouri Valley Conference baseball series against No. 23-ranked Indiana State on Sunday at Duffy Bass Field.

However, the Sycamores rallied from a 6-0 deficit after six innings and stunned the Redbirds, 8-7, in 10 innings.

The Redbirds (12-18 overall, 4-4 MVC) scored four runs in the first and added runs in the fourth and sixth to lead 6-0. But the Sycamores used four home runs in the last three innings to tie the game, including solo shots by Brian Fuentes and Miguel Rivera in the ninth.

Indiana State added two runs in the 10th off Erik Kubiatowicz (0-2) to take an 8-6 lead before Gunner Peterson's run-scoring single in the bottom of the 10th.

Aidan Huggins had three of ISU's 14 hits, while Tyson Hays and Cermak Ryan each had a pair. Jake McCaw drove in two runs.

ISU starter Sean Sinisko went 7.2 innings, allowing three earned runs while walking one and striking out six.

Soccer advances: Goals by Shaina Dudas and Abby Basler boosted ISU to a 2-0 victory over Northern Iowa in an MVC Women's Soccer Tournament quarterfinal match at Adelaide Street Field.