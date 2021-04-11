Big rally sends Indiana State past Redbirds in 10 innings

Illinois State appeared headed for a split of a four-game Missouri Valley Conference baseball series against No. 23-ranked Indiana State on Sunday at Duffy Bass Field.
However, the Sycamores rallied from a 6-0 deficit after six innings and stunned the Redbirds, 8-7, in 10 innings.
The Redbirds (12-18 overall, 4-4 MVC) scored four runs in the first and added runs in the fourth and sixth to lead 6-0. But the Sycamores used four home runs in the last three innings to tie the game, including solo shots by Brian Fuentes and Miguel Rivera in the ninth.
Indiana State added two runs in the 10th off Erik Kubiatowicz (0-2) to take an 8-6 lead before Gunner Peterson's run-scoring single in the bottom of the 10th.
Aidan Huggins had three of ISU's 14 hits, while Tyson Hays and Cermak Ryan each had a pair. Jake McCaw drove in two runs.
ISU starter Sean Sinisko went 7.2 innings, allowing three earned runs while walking one and striking out six.
Tennis clinches share: ISU won the last three matches to down Drake, 5-2, and clinch at least a share of the MVC women's regular-season title at Bloomington Tennis & Turf.
The Redbirds can win the outright title when they wrap up the regular season at Valparaiso before heading to the MVC Team Championship on April 23-25 at Springfield, Mo.
Soccer advances: Illinois State outscored Northern Iowa, 3-0, in a shootout to win a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal match at Adelaide Street.
Fourth-seeded ISU (5-6-0) advanced to meet No. 1 Loyola in a semifinal match Wednesday in Chicago.
ISU outshot UNI, 13-1. The Panthers scored on Johnnie Hill's goal in the first half for a 1-0 lead. ISU tied the score early in the second half. Abby Basler, Logan Ziegler and Michaela Kirschten converted in the shootout for the Redbirds.
Perkins ties for ninth: David Perkins fired a 71-214 and tied for ninth to lead Illinois State in the Boilermaker Invitational at Kampen Golf Course in West Lafayette, Ind.
The Redbirds shot a final-round 289 to finish sixth in the 16-team field with an 872 total. Kent State was the champion at 12-under 852, two strokes ahead of Illinois.
ISU's Andrew O'Brien also finished in the top 20, shooting 74-216 to tie for 17th.
Softball canceled: ISU's doubleheader against Missouri State at Marian Kneer Stadium was canceled due to rain and saturated field conditions.
ISU entertains DePaul at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Marian Kneer Stadium.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN
Baseball splits: Illinois Wesleyan scored on an error and balk in the top of the ninth to take a 5-3 win over Carthage and gain a CCIW baseball split at Kenosha, Wis.
Jack Schneider had two hits and two RBIs for the Titans (11-10). Cooper Kraft pitched two scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win.
Carthage won the opener, 11-4. The three-game series concludes with a 2 p.m. game Monday.