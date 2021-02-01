Bradley gains revenge by defeating Illinois State in volleyball

PEORIA — Bradley avenged a loss to Illinois State a week earlier by beating the Redbirds, 27-25, 27-25, 25-23, in a Missouri Valley Conference volleyball match Monday night at Renaissance Center.
ISU (3-3, 1-1), which defeated Bradley in three sets last week at Redbird Arena, was paced by Sarah Kushner with 17 kills. Nora Janka chipped in 37 assists and Kendal Meier had 12 digs. Kaitlyn Prondzinski added five blocks and Jessica D'Ambrose three aces.
"Overall, I’m very proud of the fight our team showed tonight. There was never a point that we checked out or took off," said ISU head coach Leah Johnson. "There was this drive and intensity and purpose. I also thought they were fighting really hard for each other, and there was a unity that made me more competitive."
Bradley (1-1, 1-1) outhit ISU, .212-.148, as Doga Topcicek contributed 10 kills while Karagan Coggin and Hannah Thompson had eight kills each.
ISU returns to action at 1 p.m. Sunday at Indiana State.