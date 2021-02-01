Bradley gains revenge by defeating Illinois State in volleyball

ISU (3-3, 1-1), which defeated Bradley in three sets last week at Redbird Arena, was paced by Sarah Kushner with 17 kills. Nora Janka chipped in 37 assists and Kendal Meier had 12 digs. Kaitlyn Prondzinski added five blocks and Jessica D'Ambrose three aces.

"Overall, I’m very proud of the fight our team showed tonight. There was never a point that we checked out or took off," said ISU head coach Leah Johnson. "There was this drive and intensity and purpose. I also thought they were fighting really hard for each other, and there was a unity that made me more competitive."