Bradley hurler Grace French shuts out Illinois State softball

Pitcher Grace French shut out Illinois State on two hits as Bradley defeated the Redbirds, 1-0, Tuesday in Missouri Valley Conference softball action at Peoria.

French (7-4) struck out five and walked five as the Braves improved to 17-17 overall and 10-11 in the MVC.

Redbird starter Morgan Day also allowed just two hits but gave up a sixth-inning run. Day (16-5) fanned 10 and walked none.

Mack Leonard and Andrea Coursey had the only hits for ISU (27-7, 13-3).

Golfers take second: ISU tried to mount an epic rally, but the Redbirds came up just short in the MVC Men's Golf Championship at Flossmoor Country Club.

Trailing Loyola by 21 strokes entering the final round, the Redbirds fired a 2-under-par 286, the tourney's best round, to finish four shots behind the Ramblers with an 889 total for 54 holes. Loyola earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals.

Leading the way for ISU was Andrew O'Brien. The senior shot 3-under-par 69 to finish at 222 and take fourth individually. O'Brien had five birdies in his round.