Cancellation of season opener at Illinois disappointing for Brock Spack, Illinois State football players

NORMAL — With many connections in the Big Ten Conference stemming from his days as a player and coach at Purdue, Illinois State football coach Brock Spack had “apologies coming from every direction” last week.
“I got the heads up 48 hours before. It was imminent 24 hours before,” Spack said of the Big Ten’s decision to cancel all nonconference football games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was disappointing, but I understand it. We all get it. It was something they felt they had to do.”
That move meant Spack’s Redbirds had their season opener, which was scheduled for Sept. 4 at Illinois, canceled.
“A lot of our players were really looking forward to that,” Spack said. “We’ll reset our plans a little bit.”
The cancellation deprived a Redbird team ranked as high as No. 5 in national preseason FCS polls of an opportunity to match up with a Power Five FBS program.
“It was a highly anticipated game. We wanted to play that game real bad,” said ISU cornerback Devin Taylor. “We feel like we’re one of the best teams in Illinois. No matter the outcome of the game, we’re going to come with everything we got.”
“Illinois is a fantastic team. It would have been a great experience to start the season with,” said ISU offensive tackle Drew Himmelman. “I think every FCS team looks forward to the opportunity to play against FBS schools. The whole team was excited about it. We’re pretty bummed it got canceled. And the proximity factor creates a natural rivalry.”
Although ISU’s first game is now Sept. 12 against Eastern Illinois at Hancock Stadium, the ISU coach said his team will begin organized team activities on July 23 as planned. The Redbirds currently have 67 players on campus doing voluntary workouts.
“We’re leaving it like we’re going to play on opening week, but we have to be smart,” said Spack, whose team had its entire spring practice season canceled by COVID-19 concerns. “We’ve got to be smart in how we approach it. We’re going to ease into it. You can’t make up for time lost in spring practice now. The human body can take only so much.”
Beginning July 23, the Redbirds will alternate with football drills one day and weightlifting the next with Sundays off.
“Everybody is working very hard,” Taylor said. “Everybody is locked in.”
The official beginning of fall camp is Aug. 6. During the NCAA mandated acclimation period, ISU players will don helmets the first two days and shells (helmets and shoulder pads) on Aug. 8 and 10 before the first practice in full pads on Aug. 11.
“Once school starts on the 17th, we’ll get into our normal schedule,” Spack said, “Tuesday through Sunday with Monday off.”
ISU’s incoming freshmen and other newcomers will report Thursday for COVID testing and a quarantine until results are available.
While Redbird position groups usually all meet in the Kaufman Football Building, only two groups will because of the pandemic. ISU will utilize nearby classroom space in Horton Field House and the Ropp Ag Building for other meetings. Masks will be required for all indoor gatherings.
Spack will not hold his usual meeting with incoming freshmen and their parents. When the entire Redbird team needs to meet such gatherings will either be held virtually on Zoom or in Redbird Arena where there is ample space for the recommended social distancing.
“We’re trying to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Spack said. “Indoors we have to be very careful. Mitigation has to be more intense indoors.”
ISU would have received $450,000 from Illinois for providing the opposition on Sept. 4 in Champaign.
“Josh and I agreed we would let the dust settle and get back to terms of the contract at a later date,” ISU director of athletics Larry Lyons said of Illinois AD Josh Whitman.
According to Lyons, ISU is not currently discussing any possible additions to the football schedule.
“It’s best for us to sit tight and see where things shake out the next couple weeks,” he said. “We’re gathering a list of those who might be available.”
That subject could be moot if the Missouri Valley Football Conference decides to follow the lead of the Big Ten and trim its football schedules to conference games only.
“Our next conversation is tomorrow (Wednesday),” said Lyons. “I know that will be on the agenda to talk about.”
Lyons said ISU is still developing plans for possibly allowing spectators at Hancock Stadium for football games this season.
“It will be based on the Restore Illinois Phase Four guidelines,” he said. “Everybody will have to be patient. We don’t want to put something out we’re going to have to change.”
