Cancellation of season opener at Illinois disappointing for Brock Spack, Illinois State football players

The official beginning of fall camp is Aug. 6. During the NCAA mandated acclimation period, ISU players will don helmets the first two days and shells (helmets and shoulder pads) on Aug. 8 and 10 before the first practice in full pads on Aug. 11.

“Once school starts on the 17th, we’ll get into our normal schedule,” Spack said, “Tuesday through Sunday with Monday off.”

ISU’s incoming freshmen and other newcomers will report Thursday for COVID testing and a quarantine until results are available.

While Redbird position groups usually all meet in the Kaufman Football Building, only two groups will because of the pandemic. ISU will utilize nearby classroom space in Horton Field House and the Ropp Ag Building for other meetings. Masks will be required for all indoor gatherings.

Spack will not hold his usual meeting with incoming freshmen and their parents. When the entire Redbird team needs to meet such gatherings will either be held virtually on Zoom or in Redbird Arena where there is ample space for the recommended social distancing.

“We’re trying to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Spack said. “Indoors we have to be very careful. Mitigation has to be more intense indoors.”