Chastain, Bruninga will not return to Illinois State basketball team

NORMAL — Illinois State basketball head coach Dan Muller has announced that rising senior guard Matt Chastain and rising junior forward Taylor Bruninga have decided to end their playing careers with a medical exemption due to chronic and repeated injuries.

Chastain has suffered knee problems, while Bruninga has battled a left foot issue.

"It is never easy when a student-athlete is forced to decide between what he loves to do and what is right for him and his future," said Muller. "Unfortunately, that is the decision that both Matt and Taylor had to decide these past couple weeks.

"While I wish both were healthy and could continue on the court as Redbirds, I know the pain that they have both had to manage over the past couple of years, and it has been very tough on them. Matt and Taylor will still be a part of this program and we will help them in any way we can."

Both will remain in school to complete their degrees, and both will graduate in May, 2021: Chastain with a bachelor and master's degree in professional accounting, and Bruninga with a degree in agriculture business and a minor in business.