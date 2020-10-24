 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christian Uphoff to stay with Illinois State football for spring season
0 comments

Christian Uphoff to stay with Illinois State football for spring season

{{featured_button_text}}
Christian Uphoff practice photo

Illinois State senior safety Christian Uphoff is staying with the Redbirds for the spring season. 

 ISU Athletics Communications photo

NORMAL – Christian Uphoff was convinced Friday would be his last practice as an Illinois State football player.

The senior safety and NFL prospect was convinced, however, until he woke up Thursday morning.

“I was planning on leaving practice Friday and start training for the NFL. I was dead set on it,” Uphoff said Saturday. “But I woke up Thursday morning and knew what I needed to do.”

Uphoff told his teammates of that decision after Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage at Hancock Stadium, and was mobbed by happy Redbirds when he informed them he was staying.

“I told them I’ve got to go with my heart. I said I’m not ----ing leaving, and that’s that,” said Uphoff. “I had been contemplating for awhile. But something came over me when I woke up Thursday, and I knew what the best decision was for me.”

Uphoff is considered a late round prospect for the NFL Draft on April 29 to May 1. ISU’s postponing its fall schedule until spring because of the pandemic complicated matters for Uphoff, a preseason All-American.

Ranking fourth on the team in tackles last season with 70, Uphoff also recorded 5½ tackles for loss, broke up seven passes and had two interceptions.

Uphoff told the Pantagraph earlier this month, “I have some tough decisions to make. I’m still weighing my options, but there is a possibility I won’t be playing in the spring,”

“He came up to me before practice and said he wanted to talk to the team afterward. I had an idea,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He told them he’s coming back. I was pretty excited about that, and the team was pretty excited about that. They love Christian, he’s a great kid and we need him. So it’s awesome.”

Uphoff is the most experienced member of the Redbird secondary after safety Luther Kirk graduated and cornerback Devin Taylor transferred to Virginia Tech.

Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games

+1 
CHRISTIAN UPHOFF HEDSHOT

Uphoff

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Redbird Report 12/13/17

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News