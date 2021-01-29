Cincinnati rallies to down Illinois State volleyball team in four sets

NORMAL — Cincinnati recovered from a four-point deficit late in the third set and went on to beat Illinois State, 21-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-16, in a nonconference volleyball match Friday at Redbird Arena.

ISU (2-2), which was ahead 23-19 in the third set, was led by Kaylee Martin with 15 kills and 16 digs. Sarah Kushner added 13 kills, while Stef Jankiewicz had 34 assists, Kendal Meier 17 digs and Carley Nicholson five service aces.

"We talk about competitive maturity and what that looks like in tough moments," said ISU head coach Leah Johnson. "We just thought at that point (in the third set) that run wouldn't last that long, and that's not a good thing.

"We have to make things happen on our side of the net. We have to have a plan, be intentional and purposeful with our point scoring and our side-out game. Their outsides' ability to score flustered us at times."

Cincinnati, playing its season opener, received 19 kills each from Maria Tobergte and Madison Waters. The Bears hit .259 compared to the Redbirds' .147.