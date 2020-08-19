Circumstances conspire to give Illinois State baseball 2 top catchers for next season

“I recruited him when I was at Purdue. We always knew what he could be and couldn’t be,” said Holm of the Huntertown, Ind., native. “He was highly recruited, a borderline draft guy out of high school. When we had a chance to get him, it was a no brainer.

"In January, we saw the arm strength, the power, the bat speed. And he’s come a long way as a catcher. He has a chance to hit in the middle of the order and do some damage.”

Jones believe Holm and the Redbird staff can help him realize his professional aspirations.

“The development side is the biggest part,” Jones said. “I want to carry over with my career to a higher level. This coaching staff will get me there, coaching my hitting and mentally.”

While ranking him 26th, d1baseball.com said Jones “is able to drive balls to both gaps with an easy, balanced LH (left-handed) stroke tailored for natural loft. Behind the dish, (Jones) is a large target at 6-0, 215 pounds and is a quiet receiver.”

Jones has three years of eligibility remaining at ISU, but is eligible for the MLB Draft for the first time in 2021.

Hays and Jones got a look at each other during preseason practices.