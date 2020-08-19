Circumstances conspire to give Illinois State baseball two top catchers for next season

NORMAL — It’s a looming battle Illinois State baseball coach Steve Holm didn’t expect to be waged.
One top-flight catcher departs as another arrives. Holm had every reason to believe that would be the case.
Yet the myriad adjustments forced by the COVID-19 pandemic means the Redbirds will have both Tyson Hays and Hayden Jones at catcher next season. And Holm isn’t complaining.
“It’s a good problem to have,” Holm said. “We have two guys with a chance to play pro ball behind the plate. They will have to battle it out.”
Holm expected Hays to be playing minor league ball this summer. But when Major League Baseball chopped its first-year player draft from the usual 40 rounds to just five, Hays stayed a Redbird.
“Tyson went into last year with a decent chance to go in the draft and be a junior sign,” said Holm. “He had teams meeting with him throughout the fall last year. We didn’t think he would be back in a Redbird uniform.”
Meanwhile, Jones was sitting out as a transfer from Mississippi State and will be eligible to play at ISU next spring.
Both enjoyed productive summers.
Hays won the Kernels Collegiate League batting title with a .407 average. Jones batted .324 with three home runs and 20 RBIs in the Grand Park College Summer League in Westfield, Ind., and was recently named the No. 26 college prospect in the nation for next year’s draft by d1baseball.com.
“It was good for me to get out and play baseball again,” Hays said. “Summer ball is different than spring, but it definitely made me feel real good.”
NCAA rules kept Holm away from the Corn Crib this summer, but “pro guys coming into town would give us a buzz. We certainly had good reports (on Hays). He’s where we thought he would be at this point in his career.”
Hays batted .217 with one homer and four RBIs in 13 games this spring before the ISU season was halted.
“If the spring would have went on, I would have gotten better,” he said. “The way I started, I didn’t expect to get drafted. I’ve got to work on some stuff and get better, get more confidence and play more free.”
Jones played in 27 games and started 14 in 2019 for a Mississippi State team that finished 52-15. He batted .224 with one homer and five RBIs.
“I recruited him when I was at Purdue. We always knew what he could be and couldn’t be,” said Holm of the Huntertown, Ind., native. “He was highly recruited, a borderline draft guy out of high school. When we had a chance to get him, it was a no brainer.
"In January, we saw the arm strength, the power, the bat speed. And he’s come a long way as a catcher. He has a chance to hit in the middle of the order and do some damage.”
Jones believe Holm and the Redbird staff can help him realize his professional aspirations.
“The development side is the biggest part,” Jones said. “I want to carry over with my career to a higher level. This coaching staff will get me there, coaching my hitting and mentally.”
While ranking him 26th, d1baseball.com said Jones “is able to drive balls to both gaps with an easy, balanced LH (left-handed) stroke tailored for natural loft. Behind the dish, (Jones) is a large target at 6-0, 215 pounds and is a quiet receiver.”
Jones has three years of eligibility remaining at ISU, but is eligible for the MLB Draft for the first time in 2021.
Hays and Jones got a look at each other during preseason practices.
“He’s a great guy. Everyone likes him. He can swing it,” Jones said. “He’s a dude behind the plate. Having two dudes we can take over that role and work together to help win every single game. It worked out in a funky way, but it will all work out in the end.”
“He’s a stud. Everything I saw looked really good,” said Hays of Jones. “Competition always brings the best out in everyone, so hopefully that’s what it does for me.”
Either Hays or Jones could be the designated hitter while the other catches, but Holm was quick to mention returning designated hitter Jordan Libman “might have something to say about that.
“We have a chance to be extremely old, physical and talented at the same time.”
