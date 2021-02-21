College report 2/22/21: Kaylee Martin lifts Illinois State volleyball team past Valpo

Kaylee Martin contributed 18 kills and 19 digs as Illinois State turned back Valparaiso, 25-12, 24-26, 25-12, 25-21, on Sunday in a Missouri Valley Conference volleyball match at Redbird Arena.

Kaitlyn Prondzinski and Sydney Holt had 11 kills each, while Sarah Kushner added 10 as the Redbirds used a .239 hitting percentage in improving to 7-4 overall and 5-2 in the MVC.

Stef Jankiewicz registered 48 assists and 17 digs for ISU. Kendal Meier led the defense with 23 digs and Nicole Lund chipped in nine kills and four blocks.

"I think we're hitting a stride," said ISU head coach Leah Johnson after the Redbirds' third straight win. "Syd (Holt) being back and cleared to play makes a big difference. Not that she's just on the court, but we have to defend her arm in the gym and block against her and you have to strategize when you're on the other side of the net against her."

Valpo (3-6, 2-5), which was held to a .139 hitting percentage, was led by Peyton McCarthy's 11 kills.

"Set two was what we were expecting the whole match," said Johnson. "It was acknowledging we didn't play poorly, they played better. We made a couple adjustments. We went away from our slide and went away from our right-side offense. That made a big difference."